ATLANTIC CITY

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beach tags: Not required

Beaches open: As of July 1, all beaches from Caspian Avenue to Jackson Avenue are open.

What to do: Swimming is permitted only when a lifeguard is present. Surfing is permitted at Crystal Beach at New Hampshire Avenue, Delaware Avenue and Raleigh Avenue. Kayaking and windsurfing are permitted at the Jackson Avenue beach only. Volleyball is allowed in designated areas. Fishing is permitted from the jetties.

AVALON

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beach tags: $30 preseason (before May 31), $35 seasonal, $17 weekly, $8 daily. Free for children 11 and younger.

What to do: Rafts are permitted on all bathing beaches. Surfing is permitted at 10th-11th Street, 13th-14th Street and 30th Street. Surfing and stand-up paddle boarding are permitted at 16th-17th, 20th, 39th, 63rd and 67th streets. Kayaking is permitted at the 57th Street beach, as well as the bay. Surf fishing is permitted between 40th and 60th streets, just not near the lifeguard stands.

There are also free sunscreen dispensers at 30th Street and the beach, the 8th Street tennis and pickleball courts, the Bay Park Marina and the 39th Street playground.

BRIGANTINE

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beach tags: $20 preseason, $25 seasonal, $15 weekly, $10 daily. Seniors ages 60-64 can get a preseason beach tag for $8. Beach tags are free for seniors 65 and older with proof of age (one tag per identification), active military (four per family) and veterans (free only for that veteran).

What to do: Swimming is permitted while lifeguards are on duty at the following beaches: 10th Street North, 7th Street South, 22nd Street South, 38th Street South, 5th Street North, 14th Street South, 26th Street South, 43rd Street South, 2nd Street North, 15th Street South, 28th Street South, Bramble Drive, 2nd Street South, 16th Street South, 32nd Street South, Surfside Road, 4th Street South, 20th Street South, 34th Street South and Sandy Lane. Surfing is permitted at 12th Street North, 10th Street South, north of the South End Jetty and south of the Sandy Lane bathing area. Fishing is allowed north of 14th Street North, 45th to 47th streets, north of Seaside Road on 49th Street, south of the jetty or on the Brigantine Bridge. Kayaking is permitted adjacent to all lifeguard-protected beaches, 26th Street South-City Dock area, Absecon Inlet beaches and the area between Sandy Lane and Seaside Road lifeguard station.

CAPE MAY

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beach tags: $30 seasonal, $20 weekly (Saturday to Saturday), $15 for three days, $8 daily. Free for active military and family members, veterans and kids 11 and younger. Commercial beach tags for hotels, motels, Airbnbs, etc. are $100 per tag.

What to do: Swimming is permitted. Skimboarding is allowed with lifeguards’ permission. Volleyball is also permitted; a beach tag and ball are required to play. Nets are located at Steger Beach (Beach Avenue and Jackson Street) and at Second Avenue. Food is permitted, but not alcohol. Fishing is allowed just east of the Brooklyn Avenue storm pipe and is prohibited at all other beaches during lifeguard hours. Kayaking is allowed past the bathing zone. Surfing is permitted at Poverty Beach (Wilmington Avenue), The Cove, Surfing Beach (Gurney Street) and South Queen (Queen Street).

LONGPORT

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beach tags: Preseason beach tags are $20 for adults and $5 for seniors before June 2. After that, seasonal tags are $30 for adults, $10 for seniors. Beach tags are free for active military, veterans and children 11 and younger. Beach tags will be available at Borough Hall, Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What to do: Swimming is permitted when lifeguards are present. Surfing is permitted at 12th, 22nd, 28th and 32nd avenues. Kayaks can be dropped in between 14th and 15th avenues, 22nd and 23rd avenues, 27th and 29th avenues and 32nd and 33rd avenues.

MARGATE

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beach tags: Preseason beach tags are $10 for people 12 and older, and $3.50 for seniors until May 31. After that, seasonal tags for all general public over 12 and senior citizens are $20. Beach tags are free for ages 11 and younger, active military members and veterans. Badges can be picked up daily between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Martin Bloom Pavilion, as well as Granville Avenue and the beach.

What to do: Swimming is permitted in the presence of a lifeguard. Kayaking and surfing are allowed only at specific beaches. Contact Beach Patrol headquarters for those locations.

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beach tags: Not required.

What to do: Swimming is permitted in areas designated by lifeguards. Surfing is permitted between 11th and 13th avenues. Volleyball nets are provided at 19th, 13th, 8th and Ocean avenues. Handicapped beach transport is available via surf chairs at the 15th Avenue first aid station. Contact the Wildwood Beach Patrol at 609-522-7500.

OCEAN CITY

Lifeguards: Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Beaches at Brighton Place, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, 12th Street and 34th Street will be guarded for extended hours until 7 p.m. daily.

Beach tags: Preseason tags are $30 before May 31. Then, tags cost $35 seasonal, $20 weekly and $10 daily. Children 11 and younger, veterans and active military members, along with their spouses and immediate children up to age 23, are also free.

What to do: Swimming. Surfing is permitted at Waverly Boulevard, Seventh Street and 16th Street. Tents and canopies will be limited in size to 10 feet by 10 feet and cannot block public or emergency vehicle access. Unsafe ball playing, fires, alcohol and smoking are prohibited.

SEA ISLE CITY

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends.

Beach tags: $25 seasonal, $10 weekly, $5 daily, free on Wednesdays. Free for children 11 and younger and veterans, as well as active military members and their families.

What to do: Swimming is permitted at 24th, 28th, 32nd, 34th, 38th, 40th, 43rd, 45th, 49th, 51st, 54th, 56th, 59th, 61st, 64th, 68th, 71st, 75th, 77th, 81st, 84th, 86th, 89th and 92nd streets. Surfing is allowed at 26th, 37th, 42nd, 48th, 53rd, 63rd, 74th and 82nd streets. Rafting is permitted at 24th, 28th, 34th, 40th, 45th, 51st, 56th, 59th, 64th, 68th, 75th, 81st, 86th and 92nd streets. Volleyball nets and poles are available at 25th, 35th, 53rd, 57th, 67th and 72nd streets. Kayaking is permitted at 30th, 35th, 58th and 79th streets. Fires, glass bottles, alcohol and picnics are prohibited on all Sea Isle beaches.

STONE HARBOR

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beach tags: Preseason tags are $32 until May 31. Then, beach tags are $40 seasonal, $17 weekly, $8 daily. Free to children 11 and younger. Also free to veterans and active military and their families (available for purchase/pickup at the Stone Harbor Beach Tag Office at 95th Street and the beach).

What to do: Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day to Labor Day. Lifeguard protected beaches include 81st, 83rd, 86th, 87th, 90th, 93rd, 94th, 95th, 96th, 100th, 102nd, 103rd, 105th, 108th, 110th, 112th, 113th, 116th, 117th, 120th and 122nd streets. Swimming and rafting are permitted at all beaches except 81st, 86th, 110th, 112th and 122nd streets. Licensed sailboats are allowed in designated areas. Surfing is allowed 81st and 110th streets. Kayaking and catamaran rides are allowed from 122nd through 126th streets. No alcohol, picnics, fires or glass bottles.

UPPER TOWNSHIP

Lifeguards: Beesleys Point, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Strathmere, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Protected beaches in Strathmere are at Williams Avenue, Whittier Road, Tecumseh Avenue, Sherman Avenue, Prescott Road and 1495 Commonwealth Ave. Beesleys Point protected beaches are to be determined.

Beach tags: Not required

What to do: Surfing is permitted south of Tecumseh Avenue and north of Sherman Avenue. Fishing is allowed south of Prescott and north of Seacliff. Lifeguards may allow surfing and fishing on other protected beaches pending the conditions of the given day. Boogie boards and rafts are permitted. Beach parties, fires, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages and changing of clothes are not permitted.

VENTNOR

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beach tags: Preseason beach tags before June 1 are $10 for people 12 and older. After that, tags are $20 seasonal and $3.50 for seniors. There are no daily or weekly tags. Beach tags are free for veterans.

What to do: Lifeguards will be on duty at all beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swimming is allowed. Surfing is allowed next to the fishing pier at Cornwall Avenue and the Boardwalk. Kayaking is permitted at Princeton Avenue and the beach. Beach volleyball is open near the fishing pier on Cambridge Avenue. Beach mats are located at the Suffolk, Dorset, Newport, Derby, Oxford and Somerset avenue beaches. Surf chairs are available daily through reservations via the Beach Patrol by calling 609-823-7948. Alcohol is prohibited.

WILDWOOD

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beach tags: Not required

What to do: Swimming. Ask lifeguards on duty if ball throwing, surfing, kayaking, canoeing or use of an inflatable is allowed. Surfing permitted at Taylor Avenue. No glass containers, barbecues or alcohol. For handicapped access, contact the lifeguard headquarters at Lincoln Avenue and the beach by calling 609-522-8528.

WILDWOOD CREST

Lifeguards: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beach tags: Not required

What to do: Swimming. Surfing is permitted at Hollywood Avenue (10 a.m.-noon only), Rambler Road and Aster Road. Kite flying, ball playing, Frisbees, etc., are restricted to the back areas of the beach. No animals, alcohol, fires, barbecues or picnics are permitted. Surf fishing is prohibited in bathing areas during bathing hours. For handicapped access or first aid, call the lifeguard headquarters at Rambler Road and the beach at 609-522-3825.