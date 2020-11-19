Here are the organizations serving up Thanksgiving dinners to those in need

Here is a list of local organizations in your area that are serving Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

-The Atlantic City Police Department and Atlantic City Police Athletic League (PAL) are giving away a "Turkey and a box" to Atlantic City residents only. The food distribution event will give away 300 turkeys and 300 boxes of canned goods on a first come, first serve basis. Atlantic City residents must pre-register with a current, valid ID for the "Turkey and a box" on Friday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PAL building, 250 N. New York Ave., Atlantic City. The giveaway will be on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in front of the PAL building. For more information, contact the AC PAL at 609-347-5478.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

-The Salvation Army Atlantic City Corps has partnered with Ocean Casino Resort chef, Michael D'Angelo, to provide full meals for pick on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Meals will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army Atlantic City Corps, 22 S. Texas Ave., Atlantic City. To-go meals will be served in plastic containers and will be available through a drive-up window. For more information, call 609-344-0660