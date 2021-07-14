 Skip to main content
Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in South Jersey
Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 371

New deaths: 5

Total number of positive cases: 896,191

Total number of deaths: 23,811

Total vaccine doses administered: 10,160,342

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 25,104 cases, 658 deaths, 276,578 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 4,675 cases, 176 deaths, 104,937 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 14,984 cases, 406 deaths, 126,525 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 66,363 cases, 2,012 deaths, 531,854 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 14

Source: N.J. Department of Health

