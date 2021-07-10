Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 325
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 895,067
Total number of deaths: 23,792
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,110,482
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,061 cases, 658 deaths, 275,731 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,670 cases, 176 deaths, 104,722 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 14,972 cases, 406 deaths, 125,781 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 66,282 cases, 2,011 deaths, 529,935 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 10
Source: N.J. Department of Health
