Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 233
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 893,617
Total number of deaths: 23,769
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,007,908
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,016 cases, 657 deaths, 273,468 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,660 cases, 176 deaths, 104,098 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 14,968 cases, 406 deaths, 124,423 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 66,115 cases, 2,008 deaths, 525,803 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 3
Source: N.J. Department of Health
