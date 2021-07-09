Here are the latest coronavirus numbers in South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 358
New deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases: 894,823
Total number of deaths: 23,787
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,096,912
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,044 cases, 658 deaths, 275,455 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,669 cases, 176 deaths, 104,641 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 14,971 cases, 406 deaths, 125,592 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 66,253 cases, 2,011 deaths, 529,404 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 9
Source: N.J. Department of Health
