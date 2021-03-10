 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are the 7 prescribed burns happening in southeastern New Jersey Wednesday
0 comments

Here are the 7 prescribed burns happening in southeastern New Jersey Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Wildfire
Joe Martucci

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in seven South Jersey locations on Wednesday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent. 

Three burns will happen in Atlantic County. Two will be at the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management area in Estell Manor, while another will happen at the Great Egg Harbor River Wildlife Management Area in Folsom. 

One burn will take place in Cape May County. This will be in Upper Township, at Belleplain State Forest. 

One burn will take place in Cumberland County, at the Bevans Wildlife Management Area - Millville Tract. The tract is located in Maurice River Township, though. 

Two burns will happen in Little Egg Harbor, in southern Ocean County. This will be in two separate areas of county land. 

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Wednesday will be another dry day in the region. Sustained winds will largely be light, under 10 mph, from the southeast. Humidity levels will be on the higher side as well, thanks to the onshore, southeasterly, wind. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa has key role in understanding variant

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News