Here are the 7 prescribed burns happening in southeastern New Jersey Wednesday

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in seven South Jersey locations on Wednesday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent.

Three burns will happen in Atlantic County. Two will be at the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management area in Estell Manor, while another will happen at the Great Egg Harbor River Wildlife Management Area in Folsom.

One burn will take place in Cape May County. This will be in Upper Township, at Belleplain State Forest.

One burn will take place in Cumberland County, at the Bevans Wildlife Management Area - Millville Tract. The tract is located in Maurice River Township, though.

Two burns will happen in Little Egg Harbor, in southern Ocean County. This will be in two separate areas of county land.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Wednesday will be another dry day in the region. Sustained winds will largely be light, under 10 mph, from the southeast. Humidity levels will be on the higher side as well, thanks to the onshore, southeasterly, wind.

