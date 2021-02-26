Her child was the first case of a rare COVID-related illness in Atlantic County. She wants others to know the signs.

Avery’s case of MIS-C is not yet reflected in New Jersey’s case count. New Jersey health officials said that is likely because she was hospitalized in Pennsylvania and it hasn’t been reported here yet.

“It’s not common, but it is severe, and enough children have COVID that we see a fair number of kids with it,” said Dr. Lawrence C. Kleinman, pediatrician, professor and vice chair for academic development at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Kleinman, who has been studying MIS-C and has contributed to medical journals on the topic, said the disease affects two or more organ systems and typically occurs between three and four weeks after exposure to COVID-19.

Abdominal inflammation is most common, he said, followed by cardiovascular inflammation, but researchers believe some children who have MIS-C may only have one system of inflammation. Patients usually have a fever and gastrointestinal distress, and will be fatigued. Rash, trouble breathing and discolored skin and lips are other signs.

“Some of the kids get very, very sick. With appropriate care, almost all of them recover, but that is not 100%,” Kleinman said.