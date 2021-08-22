Henri continues to sideswipe South Jersey on Sunday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WindThe strongest winds will be over by mid-morning Sunday. Expect a west-northwest to southwest wind during the day. Winds will be a sustained 5 to 10 mph inland, with 10 to 15 mph winds at the shore. No problems during the day here.

Coastal floodingWe’ll just be toeing minor flood stage with the Sunday evening high tide. If we didn’t have the full sturgeon moon Sunday, I doubt we’d even have any coastal flooding. Winds will be offshore, which helps tremendously.

Still, move your cars if you’re in one of the usual spots that flood. Do not drive through any flood water. Not only is it saltwater, but you can create wakes that go into people’s properties. I’ve seen it firsthand.

Marine hazardsIt will still be dangerous to be in the water. There will be a high risk of rip currents, and seas will be 5 to 8 feet, 3 feet on the bays. A small craft advisory will be in effect through 6 p.m. Heading out to the canyons for fishing should wait until Tuesday.

It definitely could be worse, as the winds will stay light.