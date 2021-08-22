 Skip to main content
Henri continues to sideswipe South Jersey on Sunday
Henri continues to sideswipe South Jersey on Sunday

The North Jersey/South Jersey divide we all love to talk about will be on full display with Sunday’s weather.

While the northern half of the state likely will sit in tropical downpours and gusty winds, South Jersey will have chunks of dry time, with not much more than a breeze.

Here’s another breakdown of what to expect:

RainWe’ll range from isolated showers toward the New Jersey Turnpike and steady rain toward Long Beach Island on Sunday morning. Atlantic and Cape May counties will be somewhere in between for the morning.

Rain bands could add up rain quickly, and pockets of roadway flooding will be possible in the steady downpours.

By the time noon comes, though, I believe we mostly all will dry out, which will last for the rest of the day. It won’t be a beautiful, sunny afternoon, but a mostly cloudy afternoon with isolated showers will be better for outdoor work than the steady rain expected in the northern portions of New Jersey.

By sunset, we’ll completely dry out. Rain totals generally will range from 1 to 2 inches in coastal Ocean County to 0.25 inches in Salem County. However, the fact that a heavy rain cell will be swirling around Henri means anywhere is fair game for 3- or 4-inch amounts in very localized areas.

WindThe strongest winds will be over by mid-morning Sunday. Expect a west-northwest to southwest wind during the day. Winds will be a sustained 5 to 10 mph inland, with 10 to 15 mph winds at the shore. No problems during the day here.

Coastal floodingWe’ll just be toeing minor flood stage with the Sunday evening high tide. If we didn’t have the full sturgeon moon Sunday, I doubt we’d even have any coastal flooding. Winds will be offshore, which helps tremendously.

Still, move your cars if you’re in one of the usual spots that flood. Do not drive through any flood water. Not only is it saltwater, but you can create wakes that go into people’s properties. I’ve seen it firsthand.

Marine hazardsIt will still be dangerous to be in the water. There will be a high risk of rip currents, and seas will be 5 to 8 feet, 3 feet on the bays. A small craft advisory will be in effect through 6 p.m. Heading out to the canyons for fishing should wait until Tuesday.

It definitely could be worse, as the winds will stay light.

After HenriExpect the sky to clear and temperatures to rise. Sunday night will be 70 to 75 degrees for lows under a mostly cloudy sky. Monday will be a typical summer day for us. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as it stays humid. During the afternoon, pop-up showers and storms will be around with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday may begin heat wave number five on the mainland, with three or more days of 90 degrees or higher heat. Highs will flirt with 90 inland on a southwest wind, with the beaches get some cooling relief. It likely will be dry.

Inland highs will stay around 90 through Thursday, with mid-80s at the shore. No further rain is expected until Friday.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

