Henri continues to sideswipe South Jersey on Sunday

The North Jersey/South Jersey divide we all love to talk about will be on full display with Sunday’s weather.
While the northern half of the state likely will sit in tropical downpours and gusty winds, South Jersey will have chunks of dry time, with not much more than a breeze.
Here’s another breakdown of what to expect:
RainWe’ll range from isolated showers toward the New Jersey Turnpike and steady rain toward Long Beach Island on Sunday morning. Atlantic and Cape May counties will be somewhere in between for the morning.
Rain bands could add up rain quickly, and pockets of roadway flooding will be possible in the steady downpours.
By the time noon comes, though, I believe we mostly all will dry out, which will last for the rest of the day. It won’t be a beautiful, sunny afternoon, but a mostly cloudy afternoon with isolated showers will be better for outdoor work than the steady rain expected in the northern portions of New Jersey.
By sunset, we’ll completely dry out. Rain totals generally will range from 1 to 2 inches in coastal Ocean County to 0.25 inches in Salem County. However, the fact that a heavy rain cell will be swirling around Henri means anywhere is fair game for 3- or 4-inch amounts in very localized areas.
WindThe strongest winds will be over by mid-morning Sunday. Expect a west-northwest to southwest wind during the day. Winds will be a sustained 5 to 10 mph inland, with 10 to 15 mph winds at the shore. No problems during the day here.
Coastal floodingWe’ll just be toeing minor flood stage with the Sunday evening high tide. If we didn’t have the full sturgeon moon Sunday, I doubt we’d even have any coastal flooding. Winds will be offshore, which helps tremendously.
Still, move your cars if you’re in one of the usual spots that flood. Do not drive through any flood water. Not only is it saltwater, but you can create wakes that go into people’s properties. I’ve seen it firsthand.
Marine hazardsIt will still be dangerous to be in the water. There will be a high risk of rip currents, and seas will be 5 to 8 feet, 3 feet on the bays. A small craft advisory will be in effect through 6 p.m. Heading out to the canyons for fishing should wait until Tuesday.
It definitely could be worse, as the winds will stay light.
After HenriExpect the sky to clear and temperatures to rise. Sunday night will be 70 to 75 degrees for lows under a mostly cloudy sky. Monday will be a typical summer day for us. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as it stays humid. During the afternoon, pop-up showers and storms will be around with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Tuesday may begin heat wave number five on the mainland, with three or more days of 90 degrees or higher heat. Highs will flirt with 90 inland on a southwest wind, with the beaches get some cooling relief. It likely will be dry.
Inland highs will stay around 90 through Thursday, with mid-80s at the shore. No further rain is expected until Friday.
Henri to make landfall in New York Sunday, here what that means for NJ
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Here's Henri's current position and offical forecast
Here are the storm threats (as of Saturday morning)
Shore
Deadly rip currents, high surf and hazardous boating conditions on the ocean will all be likely to occur and create some issues during the weekend. As of Friday, 61 people in the United States have died this year due to rip currents, so this is not the weekend to try your luck with the sea.
Damaging winds, coastal flooding and the impacts of flooding rain will hinge on the exact track of the storm. However, after the marine impacts, the next biggest concern will be the winds. Coastal flooding and heavy rain will be around, but they will be minor issues.
Inland
Cloud to ground lightning from this supercharged atmosphere will be the biggest concern inland. Otherwise, though, impacts from the wind and rain should be limited, unless my forecast takes a dramatic turn.
Here's an overview of what the weekend will look like in South Jersey
The first impacts from Henri were felt at the Jersey Shore on Thursday, with an increasing threat of rip currents and a longer wave period.
For land, however, Saturday morning will be when the first rain bands from Henri move into the region. Once our region is more in Henri's sphere of influence, the strong winds will be more of a factor. The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday.
Coastal flooding will be a concern during the Saturday night and Sunday night high tides, highest Saturday night, when winds will be onshore.
A flood watch is in effect, here's what the rainfall will be like
The weekend will not be a washout. Both Saturday and Sunday will have dry time. Given the new forecast scenario of a Long Island rainfall, the driest times of the day will be Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon for South Jersey.
However, anytime a tropical system is nearby, rain can pile up quickly. As a result, a flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday until Monday morning.
Expect just isolated showers through about 2 p.m. Rain will then increase in coverage for the rest of the afternoon, but it will still be hit or miss.
The steadiest rain will start between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., the heaviest rain will be along the coast and in Ocean County. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Turnpike corridor will still just see spotty showers, far removed from the center of the storm. This set up will continue into the night. 1 to 2 inches of rain will be likely for Coastal Ocean County. Meanwhile, those near the Turnpike will be around 0.25 inches.
With a gradient like this, it's important to note that a shift of any number of miles will move that rainfall gradient east or west. However, this is what I believe will happen now.
Minor coastal flooding stage will be likely
Move your cars if you live in a flood-prone area, be prepared for road closures and don't drive through the salty flood waters during the weekend.
One to two feet of storm surge, water above normally dry ground, will be likely with Henri over the weekend. In conjunction with the full sturgeon moon on Sunday, and the higher astronomical tides that come with that, coastal flooding will be likely at the shore during the Saturday night and Sunday night high tides.
At this time, expect widespread minor flood stage around the evening high tides.
Despite Henri churning up the waters and the full moon, coastal flooding could be worse. Fortunately, the duration of onshore winds will be 12 to 24 hours, not enough time to push much water ashore. In fact, winds will be offshore for most of Sunday, despite the storm being closest to the region.
Find current tide heights, coastal flooding forecast for South Jersey here
The NWS still says South Jersey can see tropical storm force winds
Parts of South Jersey may very well see tropical storm force winds, maximumly sustained at 39 mph or greater. The risk is lowest toward Salem County, where the likelihood is 10 to 20%. Meanwhile, coastal Ocean county has a 50 to 60% risk. Atlantic City is at a 40 to 50% risk. Further up the Jersey Shore, coastal Monmouth County has an over 70% risk of this occurring. Downed trees, power lines and minor home damage is expect when winds are this strong, so it's worth watching.
On Saturday, winds will blow from the southeast to start, changing to the east during the afternoon. Sustained winds of 5 to 10 mph inland, 10 to 15 mph at the shore will be likely.
The strongest winds would be after midnight on Sunday into Sunday morning, as the storm nears Long Island. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph for Ocean and Monmouth counties at the shore (east of the Parkway), with periods of time that touch tropical storm force. Wind damage will be possible. Further south, expect sustained winds 15 to 25 mph for the Atlantic and Cape May county coastlines.
For areas west of the Parkway, expect maximum sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph.
For Sunday afternoon, winds will slowly weaken from the northwest and then west. Winds will finally calm down Sunday night.
Expect a rough weekend out on the water
A high risk of rip currents will be expected through at least Monday. In fact, modeling shows a 100% chance of rip currents all day Sunday. Do not swim in the water, unless lifeguards say that it will be safe to do so.
Swells will be from the southeast through at least Sunday. Wave periods will be unusually long Saturday, near 11 seconds. On Sunday, that drops to around nine seconds.
Seas will build to between five and eight feet over the weekend on the Atlantic Ocean waters. The bays, per usual, will be lower, around three feet. However, that is higher than typical for there.
If you're caught in a rip current, don't panic, call for help while swimming parallel and diagonal to the shore. When out of the rip current, then head to land.
