Helping vets has been the fight for EHT’s Smigliani

Marco Polo Smigliani stands out in a crowd. It might be because he is often wearing purple and speaking about veterans issues and veterans health. The four purple hearts he earned in Vietnam were the down payment on the right to speak with authority on veterans’ issues.
Born in 1948, Smigliani grew up in Italy where kids played hide and seek in bombed out buildings and unexploded grenades claimed limbs and lives long after the war ended in Europe. His family moved to Boston when he was 10.
“The greatest day in my life was when my parents brought me to the United States,” he said.
It was that sense of appreciation for his new country that prompted him to enlist in the Marines because the only way he felt he could give something back to the United States that had given him so much was to go to war and fight for his country. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1968-1972
The Marine corporal spent nearly a year recovering from the wounds he sustained during Operation Dewey Canyon in Vietnam. He still carries the bullet in his upper arm, one of the five injuries Smigliani sustained in a six-week stretch.
He also served in the Merchant Marines, before and after his stint in the U.S. Marines.
It was an adventure. His first time in the Merchant Marines took him on a ship headed to Vietnam and after a close call he enlisted in the Marines. After he recovered from the injuries during Operation Dewey Canyon, he set out to sea again with the Merchant Marines.
While they were headed to Vietnam with a shipload of napalm on board, the Columbia Eagle was hijacked.
Smigliani and several crew members had to abandon ship. They floated in the South China Sea until a passing American ship picked them up.
From that adventure Smigliani headed to dry land and was a deputy sheriff in Florida, a floor manager in Las Vegas and a pit boss in Atlantic City. He drove a jitney, ran a pizza shop after settling in the area in the 1980s.
Smigliani admits that one part of his life was spent fighting battles and enduring the wounds along the way, but it gave him a unique perspective. The next part of his life has been helping veterans. He understands the plight of the soldier, the troubles these men and women battle with on the field and long after their time in uniform.
He also has the ability to work with people and bring people from all backgrounds to the table.
Smigliani came to the aid of Charles Ingram’s family when the troubled veteran took his life at the Veterans Administration Clinic in Northfield. He argued for better care close to home for veterans like John Palmentieri.
He meets with everyone who will talk about more accessible care for veterans from U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, State Sen. Senator Chris Brown and the head of the Veterans Affairs in Washington.
Marco Polo has fought battles with guns and mortars but today, the fight he refuses to quit is to see that everyone that put on a uniform for their country receives the benefits they were promised when they signed up with dignity and respect.
“I have experienced so many things in my life. I was honored to serve in the Marines and as long as I am able, I am honored to be able to advocate for other veterans,” Smigliani said. “Every single day I say, without reservation, that we live in the greatest nation in the world.”
Contact: 609-272-7415
