Helping South Jersey seniors get COVID-19 vaccine becomes community effort

BRIGANTINE — When eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine was extended to senior citizens in New Jersey, Mayor Vince Sera began receiving phone call after phone call from elderly residents looking for help navigating the multilayered, web-based appointment scheduling system.

“I think it’s very well-intentioned, and the system is supposed to be smooth and streamlined, but I think a lot of our seniors find it challenging, which is why you need people in the community to help,” Sera said.

And help they did.

Brigantine, which developed its own system to connect with those in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, gets them registered and schedules appointments for them. The town’s effort is one of the many examples of community members and local organizations that have stepped up to help the most vulnerable populations have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Even though they qualify, even though they’re the right people to get shots, it’s not so easy,” Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler said. “Everyone’s trying to pitch in on the fight and address this issue.”