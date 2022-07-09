Help sought to care for injured seals rescued earlier this year

BRIGANTINE — A pair of female seals were separated from their herds, leaving them behind as the rest left the Jersey Shore for northern waters.

They'll never be able to rejoin those groups, either.

Both are suffering from permanent injuries that have left them unsuitable to hunt and swim in the ocean, and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center is working on finding them a permanent home, the center said Friday.

The seals were each rescued from separate beaches along the shore earlier this year.

The center also is working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Marine Fisheries Service to find the seals a zoo or other type of facility that can properly care for them, stranding center officials said in a news release.

Caring for the animals is, besides being formidable for staff, straining the center's finances. Therefore, the center said, it is looking for donations from anyone willing to help it continue caring for the seals.

The first seal, which was found March 15 off Ship Bottom, suffered multiple punctures. Her recovery has been slower than the other seal's. She was later diagnosed with a heart condition for which she must remain medicated throughout her life, the center said.

The second seal was found May 5 off Ventnor. At first suffering from cuts and a swollen jaw, tests revealed she is blind and cannot hunt fish in the wild, the center said.

Anyone interested in helping the center care for the seals can visit mmsc.org/ways-to-donate.