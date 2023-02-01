Help comes for families displaced by fire from Ocean City and beyond

OCEAN CITY – No injuries were reported in an afternoon fire at 932 Simpson Ave. on Friday, but community members said the damage was heartbreaking just the same.

“It broke everyone’s heart to see that one of the kids that escaped the fire was without shoes or socks the first night,” reads a community message from the organization El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City, one of the organizations working on behalf of the families.

The fire impacted 23 people, including three families living in the property and 10 people living in single rooms.

As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe page created on the family’s behalf had pledges of donations totaling more than $10,000.

“The money will be used to help them regain stability and start a new fresh chapter of their lives,” reads an email from Christian Moreno-Rodriguez of El Pueblo Unido.

The email was released by the city of Ocean City after officials redacted the names of members of the families.

“It brings us tears of joy to see how the entire Ocean City Community has come together during this time of need.”

Moreno-Rodriguez said those who were displaced by the fire were deeply grateful.

The fire started a little after noon on Friday. Flames could be seen coming out the front windows of the second floor. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other properties.

The cause remains under investigation as of this week, according to Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen.

According to Moreno-Rodriguez, the city provided immediate shelter the night of the fire at Watson's Regency Hotel, covering the cost of three nights. Churches in the city covered additional nights, as did the Ocean City Police Union PBA #61, with city employees and the organization OCNJ CARES working on securing additional finding.

According to the details posted as part of the fundraising site, a family of four lived on the first floor.

One teen in that family is enrolled at Ocean City High School.

A family of five, including three young children, lived on the second floor, and a family of four lived in a rear cottage.

The page says 10 more individuals also lived there, in single rooms on the third floor as well as the second, first and rear cottage.

The second floor sustained serious damage, from smoke, fire and water. That family lost tools, electronics, money and valuables. The first floor was completely flooded and uninhabitable, and the third floor also received damage.

The rear cottage escaped damage, but those residents still needed to evacuate because of a gas leak. They are now back in that unit, according to the email.

According to Moreno-Rodriguez, churches, community members and local organizations have helped provide the families with clothing and food, including dinners provided by the Ocean City PBA.

Eight people lost all of their documents in the fire, Moreno-Rodriguez said. The organization is working with the Mexican consulate in Philadelphia to get identification for those individuals. The residents of the property are all Spanish speakers, Moreno-Rodriguez said.

He described finding apartments for those who cannot return home as the most pressing issue.

Bergen said the organization OCNJ CARE is ready to assist with temporary housing. The organization is waiting to see how many rooms will be needed as of Feb. 5.

“A lot of folks pitched in to help the displaced families,” Bergen said.

Moreno-Rodriguez said some have moved in with family members for the time being, leaving the hotel.

The families with children hope to stay in Ocean City so that the children can remain in the city’s school system. Part of the effort is to find long term housing for those still displaced by the fire.

The school system has helped in organizing efforts, as have local churches. The American Red Cross was on-site after the fire and has also provided assistance, Moreno-Rodriguez said.