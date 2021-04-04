Help available for South Jersey inmates leaving jail, prison

ATLANTIC CITY — Kiongozi Lumumba had enough as he sat in his Atlantic County jail cell facing the possibility of a third stint in state prison at age 59 in 2018.

Lumumba made up his mind that he had to abstain from cocaine and heroin. Fortunately for him, the jail started partnering with the John Brooks Recovery Center in 2017. The program provided counseling and linkage to continued treatment for inmate recidivists with an opioid use disorder. The Brooks Center provided inmates with assessment and other benefits.

“The easiest thing for the state or courts is to send someone back to prison,” said Lumumba, who added it was important that the jail offered the program when it did. “It’s a lot harder, tougher for all sides. ... It is really hard to determine who is ready for treatment and who is the best fit.”

When former President Donald Trump signed the criminal justice bill known as the First Step Act into law in December 2018, most of the attention was focused on the reform of sentencing laws to decrease the federal inmate population.

But, for some people who were formerly incarcerated, the transition back into society can be as traumatic, if not more so, than being locked up in the first place.

