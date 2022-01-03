Heavy snow, tidal flooding, winds hit South Jersey as nor'easter strikes

Along the coast and in neighboring mainland communities, the snow accumulated quickly. Most businesses were closed, but Wawa parking lots were packed with snow plows, work trucks and others who had to make the trek. With plows out and active as soon as the snow was deep enough, roads remained slick and driving difficult.

Ocean City delayed trash and recycling pickup. Emergency officials in the city warned residents and visitors in advance of the storm to move cars out of tidal areas and not to drive through flood waters.

In the afternoon, city officials warned that tidal flooding would likely continue over the high tides on Monday night and Tuesday morning. The city cited the National Weather Service, which extended its coastal flood advisory for Ocean City through Monday evening and was expected to issue to another alert for coastal flooding on Tuesday morning.

“We do expect another round of tidal flooding in the morning, so please monitor conditions and be prepared to move vehicles well before high tide at 9:10 a.m.,” according to a statement from Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian.

“That remains something we’re concerned about, but it’s less than what we feared,” Murphy said of coastal flooding on Monday.