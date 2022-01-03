Heavy snow, tidal flooding, winds hit South Jersey as nor'easter strikes

South Jersey was ready to get back to normal Monday after the holidays, but a true, wintry nor’easter put that on pause.
Rain and sleet that started just after midnight Monday changed to snow as the morning got underway, quickly covering roads and sidewalks. Some areas saw more than a foot of accumulation.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Absecon had 13 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Add in coastal flooding, strong winds and blizzard-like conditions and it quickly became clear that normal was not in the cards for the day.
By noon, snow blanketed much of the region and those trying to keep sidewalks clear faced a day-long fight.
Gov. Phil Murphy described the storm as the most significant in New Jersey in four years, hitting South Jersey hard and leaving North Jersey alone.
“This is a south-of- (interstate) 195 event,” Murphy said in a briefing late Monday afternoon. “In certain parts, it is a very, very substantial snowstorm.”
State Police responded to 160 accidents, said State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan, who also said troopers assisted 245 motorists. Most of those were drivers who spun off the road but did not hit anything. He said local police departments likely saw similar numbers throughout South Jersey.
Speeds were reduced on the Garden State Parkway from about Toms River south.
Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, said crews would work through the night and continue efforts until roads were “dry and black.”
Callahan expressed concern for the morning commute. He suggested drivers remain cautious of ice in areas that may re-freeze overnight, and to allow extra time.
Several school districts in Cape May and Atlantic counties canceled classes for Tuesday, including Mainland Regional, Greater Egg Harbor, Egg Harbor Township and Middle Township.
Several towns also faced trouble with staffing coming off the holiday weekend.
“Everybody is struggling right now with manpower,” Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said on Monday. “Many have vehicles but no people.”
In Lower Township and other communities, several public works employees were out due to COVID-19, either because they felt ill or were in quarantine, he said.
Heading into the holiday, Cape May County reported its highest number of cases ever, driven by the omicron variant. County officials on Friday credited the county’s high vaccination rate with avoiding a crisis. They also cited reports that the latest fast-spreading variant does not cause as severe symptoms for many people.
Because of the weather, the county rescheduled the reorganization meeting for the Board of Commissioners until Jan. 11, set for 3 p.m. at the gymnasium of the Cape May County Police Training Center.
The township activated its emergency center, he said, and has asked to borrow large trucks from the state to help clear roads. As of Monday afternoon, he said, they were on their way.
“I’m hoping to have the roads cleared by midnight,” he said.
Multiple school districts canceled classes Sunday evening, well before the first flakes began to fall. Atlantic City closed its municipal building for the day, and in Cape May County, most library branches were closed as well. The Wildwood Crest library branch closed at 10:30 a.m. The Ocean City Community Center shut down at noon, which includes the library, the fitness center, the historical museum and more.
On Sunday evening, Murphy issued a State of Emergency for Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Burlington counties.
At some points during the day Monday, more than 3,000 homes were without power. A posted map showed outages concentrated along the coast, with hundreds out of power in the south of Cape May County. Sections of Ocean City were without power in the morning, but at least some had power restored by afternoon.
Along the coast and in neighboring mainland communities, the snow accumulated quickly. Most businesses were closed, but Wawa parking lots were packed with snow plows, work trucks and others who had to make the trek. With plows out and active as soon as the snow was deep enough, roads remained slick and driving difficult.
Ocean City delayed trash and recycling pickup. Emergency officials in the city warned residents and visitors in advance of the storm to move cars out of tidal areas and not to drive through flood waters.
In the afternoon, city officials warned that tidal flooding would likely continue over the high tides on Monday night and Tuesday morning. The city cited the National Weather Service, which extended its coastal flood advisory for Ocean City through Monday evening and was expected to issue to another alert for coastal flooding on Tuesday morning.
“We do expect another round of tidal flooding in the morning, so please monitor conditions and be prepared to move vehicles well before high tide at 9:10 a.m.,” according to a statement from Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian.
“That remains something we’re concerned about, but it’s less than what we feared,” Murphy said of coastal flooding on Monday.
The storm brought flooding that led to the closure of Route 40 in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township on Monday. Callahan said both lanes remained closed as of the early evening.
Runways were also closed at Atlantic City International Airport at points during the day, leading to canceled flights.
Gillian said public works has been out in force and would continue until all roads were clear.
“I hope you can take the time to check on friends and neighbors to make sure they’re OK and have what they need,” Gillian said. “Some may need help shoveling out. I’ve always been proud of Ocean City’s community spirit in times like these. We always pull together to help each other out.”
Police and emergency staff in multiple jurisdictions cautioned people against driving on Monday. Officials in Atlantic City urged members of the public to stay off the roads unless travel was absolutely necessary.
Roads remained slippery throughout the day, Atlantic City spokesperson Rebekah Mena reported Monday afternoon.
“It is definitely a work in progress,” she said. “We’ll continue to work as long as we have to.”
She also said the pandemic was having an impact on the response to the storm.
“It’s a challenge that we’re seeing countywide and statewide,” she said.
Staff Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
