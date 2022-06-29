Heavy rain likely caused Wildwood sinkhole, city engineer says

WILDWOOD — Recent heavy rain in the city was a factor in causing a sinkhole that interrupted traffic on Ocean Avenue Tuesday and Wednesday, city spokesperson Lisa Fagan said, citing a report by Jim Oris, regional manager for Remington & Vernick Engineers.
Police reported the sinkhole Tuesday afternoon, asking the public to avoid the section of the road until repairs were made.
Ocean was closed between Spencer and Roberts avenues for emergency repairs, having reopened Wednesday after they were finished.
