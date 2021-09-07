Heat waves are becoming more common, should we change their definition?

Heat waves, at least those in New Jersey, result when there is a three-day or greater streak of temperatures of at least 90 degrees. That occurred most recently from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27.
But as the frequency of heat waves increases, and with different sections of the country using different measurements to define a heat wave, a case is being made among meteorologists that a warming Northeast needs a different standard.
When record-keeping began at Atlantic City International Airport in 1943, the region recorded an average of roughly two heat waves per year during the first 30 years. After 1973, the next 30-year period saw an increase to nearly three heat waves.
“Heat streaks are not only happening more often, they’re also getting longer, with the longest annual streak going from about four days to seven days over the last 50 years,” said Sean Sublette, of Climate Central, a nonprofit group based in Princeton, Mercer County.
This is in conjunction with the fact that temperatures keep rising — in the most recent update of 30-year climate average, Washington D.C., averaged 90 degrees for part of July — and the definition of a heat wave differs across the country.
Alex Staarmann, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, is originally from South Carolina and said he was surprised when he learned New Jersey’s definition of a heat wave was only 90 degrees.
“I had assumed 90 degrees was a regular occurrence each year in the Mid-Atlantic region, especially given that the average high temperature peaks around 87 degrees (at A.C. International Airport),” Staarmann said. “My idea of a heat wave had always been an unusual occurrence with a three-day or longer period of well-above-normal temperatures, roughly 8 to 10 degrees in the summer.”
Staarmann said in the South, it takes a streak of three days with triple-digit temperatures to be classified as a heat wave.
Matt Miller, a meteorologist for KSNT-TV and KTKA-TV in Topeka, Kansas, said the same thing. The average July high temperature there is 90.5 degrees. Mark Jonse of KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas, said the average July and August highs are 96 and 97 degrees, respectively, and that triple digits for a week will do the trick.
According to the American Meteorological Society, the definition of a heat wave in the mid-Atlantic was determined in 1900. The definition hasn’t changed.
That definition — three days or more of 90-degree or hotter temperatures — is also used in upstate New York, said Brian Donegan, a meteorologist for FOX Weather.
The National Weather Service definition for a heat wave is “a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days.” That minimum standard gives regions the flexibility to determine local rules.
In its 78 years of keeping records of heat waves, Atlantic City International Airport has recorded 177 of them. Meanwhile, at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, where the period of record-keeping is nearly twice as long at 148 years, only 38 heat waves have been recorded, the most recent in 2011. The cooling ocean breezes at the marina, which is just a few miles from the airport, show that judging heat waves equally from place to place can yield vastly different results.
“Heat is not something that is uniform across all platforms or regions,” said Valerie Meola, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Wet-bulb globe temperature, or WBGT, which is the measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, is another method to determine the impact of abnormal periods of heat on the body. The method takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover. This differs from the heat index, which takes into consideration temperature and humidity and is calculated for shady areas.
Wet-bulb globe temperature has been regularly used by the military, internally at the National Weather Service and by the Georgia High School Athletic Association (GHSAA) for outdoor practices, among others. It recently received international attention when it was used and discussed during the Tokyo Summer Olympics after a decision to move the women’s marathon earlier in the day because of concerns for the runners’ safety.
While useful for internal services, there is some doubt that WBGT could be implemented on a public scale.
“I can understand why sporting events might want to use it, where athletes sweat and it eventually evaporates, or if they’re going between high- and low-intensity type of events, but in the mainstream, I don’t think it has enough utility for the general public to care,” said Adam Rainear, assistant professor of media and culture, and a meteorologist, at West Chester University. Rainear focuses on weather communication.
Part of the reason is likely the WBGT measurement itself — it’s not as extreme as the heat index. According to the GHSAA, their athletes’ outdoor workouts stop when the WBGT rises above 92 degrees; the heat index would be at least 112 degrees, if not higher.
Locally, the criteria for a heat advisory, which is based on the heat index, is 105 degrees for Salem, Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties, while it is 100 degrees for the rest of New Jersey.
The WBGT can also be lower than the actual air temperature, meaning an expansive public information campaign would be needed to fully utilize the concept.
“WBGT feels similar to how little attention a concept like heating degree days, or cooling, get with the general public,” Rainear said.
Degree days are based on the assumption that when the outside average of low and high temperatures is 65 degrees, we don’t need heating or cooling to be comfortable. If the average temperature is over 65 degrees, that number is subtracted by 65. Each degree over 65 is one cooling degree day.
Ultimately, the general consensus in the weather community is that the tools already exist to better educate communities about heat waves.
Meola, Rainear and Staarmann all agree that when it comes to heat, not sweating too much over the definition likely is best.
“Showing people that a heat wave requires three days to be 90 degrees (or greater) in a row eventually helps them understand what that concept is and be able to draw on the mental shortcut when it’s used in the future,” Rainear said. “I think that we could better educate people on how dew point and temperature work together to get at that ‘what you feel temperature,’ which is really what people care about.”
With an extra heat wave occurring each year in recent decades, communication heat threats will continue to be a hot topic.
