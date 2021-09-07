Heat waves are becoming more common, should we change their definition?

Part of the reason is likely the WBGT measurement itself — it’s not as extreme as the heat index. According to the GHSAA, their athletes’ outdoor workouts stop when the WBGT rises above 92 degrees; the heat index would be at least 112 degrees, if not higher.

Locally, the criteria for a heat advisory, which is based on the heat index, is 105 degrees for Salem, Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties, while it is 100 degrees for the rest of New Jersey.

The WBGT can also be lower than the actual air temperature, meaning an expansive public information campaign would be needed to fully utilize the concept.

“WBGT feels similar to how little attention a concept like heating degree days, or cooling, get with the general public,” Rainear said.

Degree days are based on the assumption that when the outside average of low and high temperatures is 65 degrees, we don’t need heating or cooling to be comfortable. If the average temperature is over 65 degrees, that number is subtracted by 65. Each degree over 65 is one cooling degree day.

Ultimately, the general consensus in the weather community is that the tools already exist to better educate communities about heat waves.