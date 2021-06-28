Heat wave brings heat advisory for Ocean, but no other area county, here's why

A heat advisory was put into place for mainland Ocean, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties on north in New Jersey from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. However, that doesn't mean the rest of South Jersey is sitting in the shade while the rest of the area is baking in the sun.

With a thermometer soaring to the 90s on the mainland and a dew point firmly in the sticky low 70s or even oppressive mid-70s, all mainland locations in South Jersey will have a peak heat index between 100 to 105 degrees. This, all a part of an expected four day heat wave at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville. Even the shore will see a heat index near 100 Tuesday and Wednesday, as the cooling sea breezes give way to the furnace like offshore wind.

Despite equal heat, the criteria for a heat advisory is not equal everywhere.

In the case of South Jersey, a forecast heat index of 100 to 104 degrees for two consecutive hours will prompt a heat advisory for Ocean and eastern Burlington counties. In western Burlington county, Candem, Gloucester and Philadelphia, a 96 degree heat index is all that is needed through June 30. From July 1, onward, that number is 100 degrees, a change that was made by the NWS on April 1.

