Heat wave brings heat advisory for Ocean, but no other area county, here's why
Heat wave brings heat advisory for Ocean, but no other area county, here's why

A heat advisory was put into place for mainland Ocean, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties on north in New Jersey from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. However, that doesn't mean the rest of South Jersey is sitting in the shade while the rest of the area is baking in the sun.

Heat Advisory

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

With a thermometer soaring to the 90s on the mainland and a dew point firmly in the sticky low 70s or even oppressive mid-70s, all mainland locations in South Jersey will have a peak heat index between 100 to 105 degrees. This, all a part of an expected four day heat wave at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville. Even the shore will see a heat index near 100 Tuesday and Wednesday, as the cooling sea breezes give way to the furnace like offshore wind. 

Heat Index this week

The forecasted 2 p.m. heat index for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the North American Model (NAM). The heat index reaches to 100 in most mainland spots each day, so why not heat advisory in portions of South Jersey? 

Despite equal heat, the criteria for a heat advisory is not equal everywhere.

In the case of South Jersey, a forecast heat index of 100 to 104 degrees for two consecutive hours will prompt a heat advisory for Ocean and eastern Burlington counties. In western Burlington county, Candem, Gloucester and Philadelphia, a 96 degree heat index is all that is needed through June 30. From July 1, onward, that number is 100 degrees, a change that was made by the NWS on April 1.

Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, meanwhile, need a heat index of 105 for two consecutive hours to trigger the advisory. Since that will not be likely this week, no heat alerts were issued. 

Heat Advisory Criteria for NWS Mount Holly area

The criteria for a heat advisory to be issued in the coverage area of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. 

According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, Atlantic City International Airport, not in the advisory, reaches a heat index of 100 degrees 19.6 hours a year, on average. A 105 degrees happens roughly a quarter as often, occurring about 4.3 hours a year. 

However, at McGuire Air Force Base, in western Burlington county, both a 100 degree and 105 degree heat index happens more frequently than ACY. The same is true for South Jersey Regional Airport, located in Mount Holly, Burlington county.

Heat Index Frequency

Heat index frequency for Atlantic City International Airport, in Atlantic County, and McGuire Air Force Base, in Burlington County. Despite, McGuire Air Force Base having lower thresholds for heat alerts, the base experiences higher heat indices more often than ACY, and even Millville. 

An excessive heat watch or warning, issued for life threatening heat, is used when the heat index soars over 110 degrees in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. The rest of South Jersey, and Philadelphia, only need to meet a 105 degree threshold. 

0.7 hours a year, on average, reach a 110 heat index at ACY. At the air force base, it is again higher, at two hours per year.

1986 to 2021 Heat Advisories

The number of heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service from 1986 to 2021. 

Since 1986, Atlantic County has had 45 heat advisories issued on the mainland. Western Burlington county has had 41 heat advisories issued. However, this includes the criteria used before this past April. Atlantic county has had six excessive heat warnings issued. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
