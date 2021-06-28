Heat wave brings heat advisory for Ocean, but no other area county, here's why

A heat advisory was put into place for mainland Ocean, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties on north in New Jersey from noon Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. However, that doesn't mean the rest of South Jersey is sitting in the shade while the rest of the area is baking in the sun.
With a thermometer soaring to the 90s on the mainland and a dew point firmly in the sticky low 70s or even oppressive mid-70s, all mainland locations in South Jersey will have a peak heat index between 100 to 105 degrees. This, all a part of an expected four day heat wave at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville. Even the shore will see a heat index near 100 Tuesday and Wednesday, as the cooling sea breezes give way to the furnace like offshore wind.
Despite equal heat, the criteria for a heat advisory is not equal everywhere.
In the case of South Jersey, a forecast heat index of 100 to 104 degrees for two consecutive hours will prompt a heat advisory for Ocean and eastern Burlington counties. In western Burlington county, Candem, Gloucester and Philadelphia, a 96 degree heat index is all that is needed through June 30. From July 1, onward, that number is 100 degrees, a change that was made by the NWS on April 1.
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …
Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, meanwhile, need a heat index of 105 for two consecutive hours to trigger the advisory. Since that will not be likely this week, no heat alerts were issued.
According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, Atlantic City International Airport, not in the advisory, reaches a heat index of 100 degrees 19.6 hours a year, on average. A 105 degrees happens roughly a quarter as often, occurring about 4.3 hours a year.
However, at McGuire Air Force Base, in western Burlington county, both a 100 degree and 105 degree heat index happens more frequently than ACY. The same is true for South Jersey Regional Airport, located in Mount Holly, Burlington county.
An excessive heat watch or warning, issued for life threatening heat, is used when the heat index soars over 110 degrees in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. The rest of South Jersey, and Philadelphia, only need to meet a 105 degree threshold.
0.7 hours a year, on average, reach a 110 heat index at ACY. At the air force base, it is again higher, at two hours per year.
Since 1986, Atlantic County has had 45 heat advisories issued on the mainland. Western Burlington county has had 41 heat advisories issued. However, this includes the criteria used before this past April. Atlantic county has had six excessive heat warnings issued.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Partly sunny, with an inland storm possible 2 - 9 p.m. Fog develops quickly after dark at the shore, moving inland.
Early fog gives way to a sunny sky, which mixes with p.m. clouds. Hot and humid.
Mostly sunny and muggy. Hot.
Plenty of sun. Hazy, hot and humid.
Mostly sunny with spotty p.m. storms. Still hot and humid.
Spotty p.m. storms, but mostly dry. Sultry.
Potentially stormy, as a cold front moves through.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
