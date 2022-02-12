 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Heat records fall in South Jersey as spring reaches fever pitch Saturday

  • 0
Spring fever begins today

Presley Farnsworth (2) of Egg Harbor Township on jungle gym at Tony Canale Park in Egg Harbor Township on Thursday which the weather was 60+ degree and the weekend should be warmer. April 12, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Spring fever encapsulated South Jersey Saturday, a day before snow was to fall, and records fell across the region.

Atlantic City International Airport, with a high temperature of 64 degrees, tied the record, set last in 2018. Records at the airport go back to 1945. 

Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, despite water temperatures in the upper 30s, managed to reach 62 degrees. That's roughly 20 degrees above average and broke the daily record of 59 degrees set back in 1942. The record at the marina is more impressive considering numbers go back to the 1870s.

Millville did not break the daily record and the long-standing reporting site in Lower Township did not have an observation as of midnight Sunday.

Feb. 12-13 follows a similar pattern to Jan. 2-3. Record warmth was seen one day, with snow falling the next day. While the 8 to 14 inches of snow seen in parts of the region in January was not expected to fall on Super Bowl Sunday, oftentimes, the atmosphere will fluctuate between extremes as it finds a balance. 

People are also reading…

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News