Heat records fall in South Jersey as spring reaches fever pitch Saturday

Spring fever encapsulated South Jersey Saturday, a day before snow was to fall, and records fell across the region.

Atlantic City International Airport, with a high temperature of 64 degrees, tied the record, set last in 2018. Records at the airport go back to 1945.

Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, despite water temperatures in the upper 30s, managed to reach 62 degrees. That's roughly 20 degrees above average and broke the daily record of 59 degrees set back in 1942. The record at the marina is more impressive considering numbers go back to the 1870s.

Millville did not break the daily record and the long-standing reporting site in Lower Township did not have an observation as of midnight Sunday.

Feb. 12-13 follows a similar pattern to Jan. 2-3. Record warmth was seen one day, with snow falling the next day. While the 8 to 14 inches of snow seen in parts of the region in January was not expected to fall on Super Bowl Sunday, oftentimes, the atmosphere will fluctuate between extremes as it finds a balance.

