Heat alerts up for most of NJ as fourth heat wave of 2021 nears

An excessive heat warning is issued for a heat index of over 110 degrees for more than two hours in the most southern tier of counties. Meanwhile, the rest of the state needs a 105 degree heat index for two or more hours.

A peak heat index in the mid-100s will be expected for a few hours during the afternoon Wednesday on the mainland for everywhere except Cape May County, where the southwest wind will pull in relatively cooler air off of the Delaware Bay. Air temperatures will be in the low 90s, with a dew point around an oppressive 75 for most. The higher the dew point, the harder it is for the body to cool off through sweat, raising the internal body temperature.

Thursday will be about a degree or two warmer when it comes to air temperature and dew points. This will make it unbearable during the afternoon, the hottest part of the day.

For the shore, expect highs well into the 80s for Monmouth through Atlantic counties. Dew points in the mid-70s will make it feel like 100 degrees at times.

Sleeping will be tough without air conditioning. Overnight lows will be in the mid to even upper 70s during this stretch, well above average. Without air conditioning, the body cannot cool off effectively at night, impacting breathing.