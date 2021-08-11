Heat alerts extended until Friday as fourth heat wave of 2021 gets underway

Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible, be sure to drink plenty of water and try to keep pets off of the blacktop as the hottest air of 2021 is likely Wednesday into Friday.
Given the expectation of not only sweltering days but also very balmy night, the excessive heat warning for life-threatening heat is now in effect for mainland Ocean County to Camden and Gloucester counties on north until 8 p.m. Friday.
Coastal Ocean County, mainland Atlantic County, mainland Cape May, Cumberland County and Salem County now have their heat advisory until 8 p.m. Friday also. Coastal Monmouth County as well as Sussex County are in this as well. An advisory means nuisance high heat is expected, with minor impacts.
High pressure and southerly winds will pump will be responsible for this hazy, hot and humid weather. Given the geography of New Jersey, a southwest wind is able to pull off of the Atlantic Ocean. Water temperatures continue to be in the low 70s, which blows onshore as very humid air.
The area's excessive heat watch and heat advisory will all feel just as sultry and even downright dangerous everywhere during this stretch. However, heat alert criteria set by the National Weather Service dictates which county, and part of the county, sees which alert.
Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland and Salem counties need a forecast heat index between 105 to 109 for at least two hours to prompt a heat advisory. For the rest of New Jersey, a heat index of only 100 to 104 is needed. The reason the far southern part of the state has a higher threshold is because of the more persistent heat during the year, according to the NWS. This is true, despite the fact that Atlantic City International Airport experiences fewer 105 degree or greater heat indexes than and McGuire Air Force base, located in Burlington County, on an annual basis.
An excessive heat warning is issued for a heat index of over 110 degrees for more than two hours in the most southern tier of counties. Meanwhile, the rest of the state needs a 105 degree heat index for two or more hours.
A peak heat index of 105 to 110 will be expected for a few hours during the afternoon Wednesday on the mainland, where the southwest wind will pull in relatively cooler air off of the Delaware Bay. Air temperatures will be in the low 90s, with a dew point around an oppressive 75 for most. The higher the dew point, the harder it is for the body to cool off through sweat, raising the internal body temperature.
Thursday will be about a degree or two warmer when it comes to air temperature and dew points. This will make it unbearable during the afternoon, the hottest part of the day.
For the shore, highs were in the low 80s Wednesday, feeling like the mid-90s. On Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points in the mid-70s will make it feel like 100 degrees at times.
Sleeping will be tough without air conditioning. Overnight lows will be in the mid to even upper 70s during this stretch, well above average. Without air conditioning, the body cannot cool off effectively at night.
The air temperature will stay above 90 degrees into a third day on Friday on the mainland. While dew points will fall to a more typical, still sticky, 70 degrees, it will mark the fourth heat wave of the year at Atlantic City International Airport. There were three heat waves in 2020 and four in 2019.
Despite the heat wave, no record high temperatures are in danger of falling. However, it is this more persistent heat that has been more common over time. In 1970, the number of consecutive 90-degree days was two. By 2017, it was around six.
There will likely be 21 days above 90 degrees at the airport by Friday, the average is 16.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.