Heat alerts extended until Friday as fourth heat wave of 2021 gets underway

Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible, be sure to drink plenty of water and try to keep pets off of the blacktop as the hottest air of 2021 is likely Wednesday into Friday.

Given the expectation of not only sweltering days but also very balmy night, the excessive heat warning for life-threatening heat is now in effect for mainland Ocean County to Camden and Gloucester counties on north until 8 p.m. Friday.

Coastal Ocean County, mainland Atlantic County, mainland Cape May, Cumberland County and Salem County now have their heat advisory until 8 p.m. Friday also. Coastal Monmouth County as well as Sussex County are in this as well. An advisory means nuisance high heat is expected, with minor impacts.

High pressure and southerly winds will pump will be responsible for this hazy, hot and humid weather. Given the geography of New Jersey, a southwest wind is able to pull off of the Atlantic Ocean. Water temperatures continue to be in the low 70s, which blows onshore as very humid air.

The area's excessive heat watch and heat advisory will all feel just as sultry and even downright dangerous everywhere during this stretch. However, heat alert criteria set by the National Weather Service dictates which county, and part of the county, sees which alert.