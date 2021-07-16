 Skip to main content
Heat advisory in effect for only part of South Jersey Friday
Heat advisory in effect for only part of South Jersey Friday

Forecasted Heat Index
Joe Martucci

With the third heat wave of 2021 likely to come Friday and sweltering humidity, a heat advisory has been put into effect through the evening for parts of South Jersey by the National Weather Service.

The advisory, in effect until 8 p.m. is in effect for mainland Ocean, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties. 

This splits largely across NWS heat advisory thresholds. While the peak heat index most everywhere was expected to be in the low 100s, a heat index 105 to 109 degrees for two consecutive hours is needed for an advisory in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties. Salem county also needs a 105 degree heat index for the advisory. However, they are expected to have that much of a sizzle.

Heat Index Criteria

Meanwhile, the rest of South Jersey needs only a heat index of 100 to 104 degrees for two consecutive hours to meet the criteria.

This is true despite the fact that Atlantic City International Airport experiences less century mark heat indices than McGuire Air Force Base and Mount Holly, both in Burlington county. 

Heat Index Frequency

Heat index frequency for Atlantic City International Airport, in Atlantic County, and McGuire Air Force Base, in Burlington County. Despite, McGuire Air Force Base having lower thresholds for heat alerts, the base experiences higher heat indices more often than ACY, and even Millville. 

Make sure to drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty. Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible. If you are outside, stay in the shades and do not overexert yourself. Leave pets off of the black top as well.

A high of 90 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport would bring the third heat wave of 2021 to the mainland, with a third consecutive day of 90 degree or greater heat. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina will again stay in the 80s, provided sea breeze relief, and keeping itself out of the heat wave record book.

A 90 degree day is expected Saturday as well for the mainland, before cooling into the 80s as a stormy weather pattern begins Saturday night. 

According to Climate Central, a non-profit organization in Princeton, New Jersey, the length of the average heat wave has grown from four days in 1979 to six day in 2017.  

90 degree heat streaks

The length of heat waves at Atlantic City International Airport (classified here at Atlantic City) have gotten longer in recent decades. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
