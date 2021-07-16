Heat advisory in effect for only part of South Jersey Friday

With the third heat wave of 2021 likely to come Friday and sweltering humidity, a heat advisory has been put into effect through the evening for parts of South Jersey by the National Weather Service.

The advisory, in effect until 8 p.m. is in effect for mainland Ocean, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties.

This splits largely across NWS heat advisory thresholds. While the peak heat index most everywhere was expected to be in the low 100s, a heat index 105 to 109 degrees for two consecutive hours is needed for an advisory in Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties. Salem county also needs a 105 degree heat index for the advisory. However, they are expected to have that much of a sizzle.

Meanwhile, the rest of South Jersey needs only a heat index of 100 to 104 degrees for two consecutive hours to meet the criteria.

This is true despite the fact that Atlantic City International Airport experiences less century mark heat indices than McGuire Air Force Base and Mount Holly, both in Burlington county.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty. Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible. If you are outside, stay in the shades and do not overexert yourself. Leave pets off of the black top as well.