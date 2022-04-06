Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center in Egg Harbor Township secures its own facility

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After operating out of Rolling Seas Farm on Asbury Road for 11 years, Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center has secured its own facility and celebrated this past Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Hearts is a charitable nonprofit that offers therapeutic horse-riding lessons for people of all ages with physical, mental and emotional challenges. It provides a program for retired veterans, a silver-saddle program for seniors and summer camps.

It has served people with a total of 97 disabilities since 2011, including those going through stroke recovery, individuals with autism, brain injuries, Down syndrome, learning disabilities and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Horses are often used in therapy settings, as they are very in tune to what’s going on around them and how people are feeling, said Stefanie Green, instructor and executive director of Hearts.

“I always say your horse tells on you,” Green said.

There are currently four horses at the new Leap Street facility — D, Garfield, Prince and Lil’ bit — along with Yankee, who is on a 30-day trial to determine whether he is appropriate for the program.

“Only 1 in 10 horses that go on trial is accepted into the program, so it’s very very difficult to find a suitable therapy horse,” Green said.

The staff at Hearts have been wanting their own facility for years now, so when the township offered the opportunity to move in at 2020 Leap street, they jumped on it.

It all happened very quickly, said Green. They toured the facility Jan. 6 and moved in March 1.

The catalyst for the move was the chance to build an indoor arena, something they have always wanted but needed their own property to do so.

An indoor arena allows Hearts to operate without interruption during the winter or in case of bad weather. Riders will be able to participate in sessions all year round.

They also are planning to build a classroom space for clinics and workshops that will teach riders everything they need to know about horses.

More importantly, the classroom will serve as a mental health group and a place for groups to reflect on the sessions.

Sue Adams, owner and operator of Rolling Seas Farm and also a founder of Hearts, has spent decades dedicated to equine-assisted therapy and is thrilled for this new chapter.

“It’s gone from the thought of a pony ride to it being medically approved — psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists, they all use horses for their treatments — it’s exploded, and I don’t think it’s done yet,” Adams said.

Each rider is evaluated and assessed and then assigned a horse that is most suitable for their needs.

Every lesson has an objective. The instructors set goals for each session, and each rider’s progress is tracked.

“It’s always a riding skill that is the objective of the program, but in teaching that riding skill, we enrich their lives in ways that include developing life skills,” Green said.

The progress that riders have made has been amazing, Adams said. Life-changing moments happen in the arena — a person speaks a sentence for the first time, and a rider does something they never thought they could do.

“I still get goosebumps,” Adams said.

Henry Birth, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, has been in the Hearts program since this time last year and has seen exceptional results.

He’d first heard of Hearts when it hosted a Special Olympics program that he competed in virtually.

Henry has cerebral palsy, which causes his muscles to tighten. Being on a horse has helped him stretch his legs and his muscles to relax, improving his flexibility and mobility.

When he first started riding several months ago, his feet didn’t reach the stirrups until the end of the lesson. This past Saturday at the opening, his feet were in the stirrups within the first five minutes, said Henry’s mother, Robin Birth.

“I was really impressed,” said Robin.

Henry has sessions once a week, even riding in the cold winter months.

He’s fallen in love with it, said Robin Birth. “The joy that he has up on that horse, if I could sell it we’d all be rich.”

As warmer months approach, Hearts is ecstatic to have found a new home, and they welcome new riders.

“We’ve always been a part of the horse community, and we just think being here is really going to allow us to become a key part of the Egg Harbor Township community, and Atlantic County in general,” Green said.

For more information, call 609-703-9130 or visit heartstrc.org.

