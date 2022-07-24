Heart of Surfing offers fun in the waves for children with autism

ATLANTIC CITY — More than 100 families signed up for a surf day through the organization Heart of Surfing on Sunday, an event that gave children with autism or other developmental disabilities a chance to ride waves with support.

In chilly waves on a hot July morning, a group of volunteers at Pennsylvania Avenue worked with the young surfers. Some had never been on a board, while others were regulars at the event.

“We’re not doing this in order to produce great surfers. Some won’t get up the first day. Some won’t ever stand up on a board,” said Cindy Fertsch, one of the organizers.

Other participants will, she said, including one former participant who now surfs for Ocean City High School. But the day was about giving the children an experience they otherwise may never have, and building confidence.

That’s what keeps Debbie Phillips of the Marmora section of Upper Township coming back. She was on the beach with her husband, Jay D. Phillips, while their daughter, Erin, surfed with volunteer Chase Frieman, of Voorhees.

Each surfer was paired with a buddy in the water. In some cases, the buddy guided the young surfers or pushed them into the oncoming waves, while others rode in with the surfers.

Erin, 12, has an extremely rare form of Down syndrome called Mosaic Down syndrome, which affects about 2% of the people diagnosed with Down syndrome. Debbie said Erin has attended Heart of Surfing events for about five years and said it has been wonderful, offering a self-esteem boost and a fun experience.

Erin is very shy, her mom said, so the buddy system helps her make connections, and riding the waves is a thrill. Erin said she had a great time.

Phillips also praised the volunteers in and out of the water. There were more surfers than volunteers, so they took turns through the morning.

Bob and Cindy Fertsch began Heart of Surfing in 2014. Their son, Jamie, loved riding waves with his dad, who said the water tended to calm him. Jamie was diagnosed with autism at a young age.

Jamie died in 2020 after a seizure. He was 25. Cindy said she and Bob decided to continue with Heart of Surfing.

“It’s the best way we can honor his legacy,” Cindy said.

While she was speaking, a member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol approached to see if she needed more guards on the beach. There were three on the nearby stand, including two who were surfers themselves, he said.

Fertsch said if they could spare a lifeguard or two to act as buddies, they could use them. Bob Fertsch was in the water as one of the buddies.

Each summer, the Heart of Surfing holds events on Saturdays on beaches throughout the area, including Atlantic City, Margate, Ocean City and North Wildwood. Sunday was a bonus surf day, she said, sponsored by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Surfing continued from 9 a.m. until noon, with lunch afterward.

The casino also encouraged staff members to volunteer and donated new soft-top surfboards, long and wide ones perfect for the project, as well as life vests and new neon-color rash guards that made it easy to spot the volunteers and surfers from the beach.

“We are so thankful,” Cindy Fertsch said. “We are all about safety.”

Heart of Surfing has other activities for the kids, including blueberry picking, but surfing is at the core of the effort. Cindy Fertsch said the organization seeks to introduce kids to the fun of surfing in a safe and supportive environment.

For more details and a schedule through the rest of the summer, see heartofsurfing.org.