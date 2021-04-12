Hearings set for members of public to weigh in on offshore wind farms

The public will have a chance this month to tell the feds what it thinks about the massive offshore wind farms planned 15 miles from Atlantic City.

Hosted by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, three virtual “scoping meetings” on the Ocean Wind project are scheduled for the following days and times:

• Tuesday, April 13, 1 p.m.

• Thursday, April 15, 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 20, 5:30 p.m.

Officials will provide information and then take questions and comments on the project, to which the BOEM already has granted preliminary approval. Public hearings are part of the process the federal agency uses to gather information for its Environmental Impact Statement.

New Jersey anglers have raised concerns that the wind farm will impair fishing. Civic leaders and citizens have argued that the 800-foot-tall turbines will ruin the view from the beach, possibly reducing tourism. The wind farms, however, are central to Gov. Phil Murphy’s clean energy goals. In addition, the Biden Administration recently announced a new offshore wind plan with a goal of generating 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.