 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hearings set for members of public to weigh in on offshore wind farms
0 comments
top story

Hearings set for members of public to weigh in on offshore wind farms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Sunday, March 28, 2021. Biden is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Assemblyman John Burzichelli, and State Sen. Steve Sweeney, tour the Port of Paulsboro, where EEW is building a factory to make monopiles for offshore wind industry

The public will have a chance this month to tell the feds what it thinks about the massive offshore wind farms planned 15 miles from Atlantic City.

Hosted by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, three virtual “scoping meetings” on the Ocean Wind project are scheduled for the following days and times:

• Tuesday, April 13, 1 p.m.

• Thursday, April 15, 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 20, 5:30 p.m.

Officials will provide information and then take questions and comments on the project, to which the BOEM already has granted preliminary approval. Public hearings are part of the process the federal agency uses to gather information for its Environmental Impact Statement.

New Jersey anglers have raised concerns that the wind farm will impair fishing. Civic leaders and citizens have argued that the 800-foot-tall turbines will ruin the view from the beach, possibly reducing tourism. The wind farms, however, are central to Gov. Phil Murphy’s clean energy goals. In addition, the Biden Administration recently announced a new offshore wind plan with a goal of generating 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.

Danish-based Ørsted is the developer of Ocean Wind. Up to 98 wind turbines would be built, enough to generate an estimated 1,100 megawatts of electricity. The project is one of two wind farms that multinational corporations want to build off the Jersey Shore; the other, known as Atlantic Shores, is to the north, off Long Beach Island.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Registration for the meetings is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ocean-wind- virtual-public-scoping-meeting-tickets- 145312576829. Registration is not required to join the meetings.

Comments can also be submitted in writing:

Program Manager

RE: Ocean Wind COP EIS

Office of Renewable Energy

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

45600 Woodland Road, Sterling, Virginia 20166

or via the U.S government’s web portal http://www.regulations.gov (search for Docket No. BOEM-2021-0024).

Information is available at https://www.boem.gov/Ocean-Wind-Scoping-Virtual-Meetings, or by contacting Michelle Morin, BOEM Office of Renewable Energy Programs, at the above address, or at (703) 787-1340, or michelle.morin@boem.gov.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests near Minneapolis after police shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News