Hearing vacated for Pleasantville mother charged with murdering daughters in Arizona

The preliminary hearing for a Pleasantville mother charged with the murder of her two young daughters in Arizona was vacated Thursday, officials said.
Retta Cruse, 35, was set to appear in a Phoenix court room this morning after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 8 deaths of her daughters Aleyah, 9, and Royal, 4.
A spokesperson for the Superior Court of Arizona said in an email that the hearing had been vacated and provided no further explanation.
According to records on the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website, Cruse is expected to appear in court Friday. She's currently in custody being held on a $2 million bond.
Just before 6 p.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a call of an adult male outside his residence pleading for help, Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement Sept. 9.
Upon arrival, officers found the two girls dead on a bed and Cruse suffering from what were believed to be multiple self-inflicted stab wounds. Cruse was transported to a local hospital, according to the probable cause statement.
Cruse is accused of giving the girls medications, causing them to overdose. The probable cause statement detailed how a prescription pill was found near the girls mouths. Neither girl had obvious injuries, police said.
Police said Cruse barricaded herself in her bedroom and left a handwritten note explaining the situation.
According to investigators, Royal's biological father Michael Coleman said Cruse was upset over a recent court hearing where she was losing custody of one of her daughters.
A family member of Kevin Maddox, Aleyah's biological father, said Cruse and Maddox had been battling over custody for a long time.
Maddox, who lives in Cumberland County, had been awarded custody on Sept. 3 and was supposed to be reunited with his daughter the week of her death.
“Kevin was going to court all this time and winning all these cases,” Terence Ridgeway, Aleyah's uncle, said last week. “But nobody ever took the baby out of her custody. He was following the court rules. … We thought the fighting was over because he won custody, but now we have to fight for justice.”
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.