Hearing vacated for Pleasantville mother charged with murdering daughters in Arizona

The preliminary hearing for a Pleasantville mother charged with the murder of her two young daughters in Arizona was vacated Thursday, officials said.

Retta Cruse, 35, was set to appear in a Phoenix court room this morning after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 8 deaths of her daughters Aleyah, 9, and Royal, 4.

A spokesperson for the Superior Court of Arizona said in an email that the hearing had been vacated and provided no further explanation.

According to records on the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website, Cruse is expected to appear in court Friday. She's currently in custody being held on a $2 million bond.

Just before 6 p.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a call of an adult male outside his residence pleading for help, Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement Sept. 9.

Upon arrival, officers found the two girls dead on a bed and Cruse suffering from what were believed to be multiple self-inflicted stab wounds. Cruse was transported to a local hospital, according to the probable cause statement.