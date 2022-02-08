 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hearing Tuesday morning on casino PILOT lawsuit
0 Comments
featured

Hearing Tuesday morning on casino PILOT lawsuit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Skyline

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk will hear oral arguments in the county's suit against a new casino payment-in-lieu-of-property-taxes (PILOT) law passed in lame duck in December with little discussion.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY —  Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk will hear oral arguments Tuesday morning on whether he should stop the new casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law from taking effect until Atlantic County's legal challenge is finished.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The issue is if he sees fit to grant us a temporary restraining order," said County Counsel Jim Ferguson on Monday.

Attorney Ron Riccio will make the county's presentation, Ferguson said. Riccio also handled a legal challenge of the 2016 PILOT law that resulted in a settlement.

The county has argued that the 2018 settlement is being violated by the new PILOT law. The county also contends the new PILOT law would provide it with $5 million to $7 million less per year through 2026 from casino payments.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News