Hearing Tuesday morning on casino PILOT lawsuit

ATLANTIC CITY — Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk will hear oral arguments Tuesday morning on whether he should stop the new casino payment-in-lieu-of-taxes law from taking effect until Atlantic County's legal challenge is finished.
Support Local Journalism
"The issue is if he sees fit to grant us a temporary restraining order," said County Counsel Jim Ferguson on Monday.
Attorney Ron Riccio will make the county's presentation, Ferguson said. Riccio also handled a legal challenge of the 2016 PILOT law that resulted in a settlement.
The county has argued that the 2018 settlement is being violated by the new PILOT law. The county also contends the new PILOT law would provide it with $5 million to $7 million less per year through 2026 from casino payments.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michelle Brunetti Post
Staff Writer
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.