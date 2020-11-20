Hearing set on Golden Nugget owner's venture to go public with online gaming

State gaming regulators will hold a special meeting next week to consider granting a request by Golden Nugget Atlantic City to essentially split off internet gaming operations from its brick-and-mortar casino and take the new digital entity public.

Golden Nugget has petitioned the state to approve a merger that would result in the formation of a distinct online gaming company, licensed in New Jersey through the land-based casino, whose shares would be sold on Nasdaq. Federal regulators must also approve the deal before it is finalized.

The Casino Control Commission will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the petition, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company, will acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.

The new entity will be only the second pure publicly traded online casino company in the United States, according to a June press release announcing the merger.

Landcadia II, a blank-check company launched by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, is currently traded under the symbol "LCA," but will change its name to Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc., and its Nasdaq trading symbol to "GNOG."