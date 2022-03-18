Hearing on Ocean City police officer charged in sexual assault of minor to continue in May

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Tyrone Rolls, 51, a veteran Ocean City police officer facing charges of aggravated sexual assault, appeared before Judge Bernard DeLury on Friday morning.

The status conference lasted only a few minutes.

The matter was continued until May 20, the next time Rolls is scheduled to appear in Cape May County Superior Court.

Rolls, a resident of Upper Township and a 24-year officer who had been repeatedly honored for his community work, is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage high school student, beginning when she was 15.

He is also accused of striking the victim.

In November, a grand jury indicted Rolls on charges of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of official misconduct, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.

Rolls remains suspended without pay, according to Ocean City spokesperson Doug Bergen. According to state pension records, Rolls’ annual salary as an Ocean City officer was $129,364. He was a sergeant at the time of his arrest in April 2021. Rolls was released following his arrest.

Bryna Batten, an assistant county prosecutor, represented the state, while defense attorney Meghan Hoerner represented Rolls.

Hoerner did not respond to a request for comment on the case Friday.

