Hearing Friday on future of Atlantic City needle exchange

ATLANTIC CITY — The preliminary hearing in a lawsuit that will decide the future of the city's needle exchange program will begin Friday at 9 a.m. in the Civil Courthouse here.
In August, City Council voted to shut down the city's 14-year-old needle exchange program, which is run by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance from the Oasis Drop-In Center on Tennessee Avenue. The closure date was set at Oct. 12.
The AIDS Alliance and three residents filed a lawsuit in late September against the city to stop the program from shutting down, and hours later Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez delayed the closure and ordered the city not to enforce its new ordinance.
The location is in the city's tourist district, just a block from the Orange Loop, an urban renewal area of restaurants, bars and planned boutique hotels. It is also about a block from the Marriott Courtyard and Wyndham hotels.
Carol Harney, CEO of the AIDS Alliance, said in September the group is optimistic it will win.
“SJAA believes we have a strong case and an incredible team of attorneys helping us,” Harney said in a statement Thursday. “Until now, the events leading up to the vote to close the Atlantic City syringe access program have been premised on stigma and misinformation. A lawsuit (is) based upon facts, public health data and antidiscrimination law.”
Council President George Tibbitt, a strong supporter of closing the center, said at the time city officials were anticipating the lawsuit but also anticipated a legal victory.
“I’m a little surprised that the judge even took the case because it’s very clear in state statutes that we are in the right here," Tibbitt said, adding he hopes the judge makes a quick decision.
The idea of moving the Oasis center from the resort’s Tourism District has been on the table for years.
Councilmembers and other supporters of shutting down the program have said stray needles and an overwhelming number of out-of-towners coming into the city for the needle exchange and other social services had pushed them to repeal the program, which has been in place since 2007.
Despite vocal protests from advocacy groups and health officials, the majority Democratic council repealed the program in a 7-2 vote.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 years of research have shown such programs are cost effective, help reduce drug overdoses, encourage users to seek treatment and reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis.
The program was the first needle exchange to open in New Jersey and is just one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.
In 2020, more than 1,200 people accessed new, sterile syringes through the program, AIDS Alliance officials said.
As of 2018, Atlantic City’s needle exchange program had the state's highest return rate of used needles at 98%, but the second-lowest rate of drug treatment admission among the state's seven programs, according to state data.
