Hearing Friday on future of Atlantic City needle exchange

Council President George Tibbitt, a strong supporter of closing the center, said at the time city officials were anticipating the lawsuit but also anticipated a legal victory.

“I’m a little surprised that the judge even took the case because it’s very clear in state statutes that we are in the right here," Tibbitt said, adding he hopes the judge makes a quick decision.

The idea of moving the Oasis center from the resort’s Tourism District has been on the table for years.

Councilmembers and other supporters of shutting down the program have said stray needles and an overwhelming number of out-of-towners coming into the city for the needle exchange and other social services had pushed them to repeal the program, which has been in place since 2007.

Despite vocal protests from advocacy groups and health officials, the majority Democratic council repealed the program in a 7-2 vote.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 years of research have shown such programs are cost effective, help reduce drug overdoses, encourage users to seek treatment and reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis.