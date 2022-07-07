 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Healthy meal program for Cape seniors begins next week

  • 0
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is offering seniors the chance to learn how they can prepare nutritious, low-cost meals for themselves to support their health.

Through a six-week program on Thursdays from July 14 through Aug. 18, Chris Zellers, a health educator and assistant professor, will show seniors how they can affordably eat healthy through live cooking demonstrations and sharing recipes, the Rutgers Cooperative Extension said in a Thursday news release.

"Nutritious home-cooked meals don’t need to feel overwhelming," Zellers said Thursday. "A few basic shopping and cooking skills can transform the way you eat at home.” 

County seniors who attend four of the six lessons will be eligible for a produce box provided by Legates Farm Market.

Each session will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lower Cape Senior Center, 2612 Bayshore Rd., Villas.

Information about the program can be obtained by calling 609-465-5115 ext. 3609.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

UN agencies warn of 'looming catastrophe' as world hunger continues to rise

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News