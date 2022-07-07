Healthy meal program for Cape seniors begins next week

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is offering seniors the chance to learn how they can prepare nutritious, low-cost meals for themselves to support their health.

Through a six-week program on Thursdays from July 14 through Aug. 18, Chris Zellers, a health educator and assistant professor, will show seniors how they can affordably eat healthy through live cooking demonstrations and sharing recipes, the Rutgers Cooperative Extension said in a Thursday news release.

"Nutritious home-cooked meals don’t need to feel overwhelming," Zellers said Thursday. "A few basic shopping and cooking skills can transform the way you eat at home.”

County seniors who attend four of the six lessons will be eligible for a produce box provided by Legates Farm Market.

Each session will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lower Cape Senior Center, 2612 Bayshore Rd., Villas.

Information about the program can be obtained by calling 609-465-5115 ext. 3609.