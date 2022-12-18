 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Healthy Families program sponsors Angel Tree for Atlantic County children

Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative’s Atlantic County Healthy Families program recently sponsored an Angel Tree, along with the community and cooperative staff.

The Angel Tree featured gift tags for presents for individual children served by the cooperative, allowing the community to buy gifts specific to the child listed on the card. 

Aetna Better Health of New Jersey donated six prenatal care gift baskets to Atlantic County Healthy Families. 

Healthy Families received a total of 89 donations from Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church's Action Committee in Absecon, Fresh Start Church in Egg Harbor Township, community members and cooperative staff. The gifts will benefit dozens of children across Atlantic County.

