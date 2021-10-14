Health care workers confront outbreak of workplace violence

+2 Unemployment benefits end but labor shortage continues Stephen Bartosiewicz couldn’t wait to get back to work after receiving unemployment briefly …

Some hospital staff, however, report an increase in support for health care workers.

Brian Cahill, a spokesperson for Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, said that while patients have occasionally been frustrated by visitation restrictions, people have gone above and beyond to show their appreciation.

“COVID has presented incredible challenges for everybody in health care over the past 18, 19 months,” Cahill said. “The patient community has been very supportive of everybody who works in the hospital, and the great job that our heroes have done, and we have not seen any behavior issues.”

Sarnese said the pandemic has given hospitals an opportunity to revisit their safety protocols. Limiting entry points to enable COVID-19 screening, for example, allows hospitals to funnel visitors past security cameras.

Amy Mansue, president and CEO of Inspira Health in Vineland, said COVID-19 has prompted her company to strengthen its anti-violence policies. She said employees are being trained in verbal de-escalation techniques that emphasize empathizing with patients and “working to understand the underlying feelings a patient or visitor is trying to express.” Mansue said other employees, including security staff and staff who work in high-risk areas, are “receiving advanced training on these topics.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}