Health care providers in Atlantic, Cumberland counties receive grants from federal government

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded grants to three health centers in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, officials said Tuesday.

AtlantiCare Health Services in Egg Harbor Township received $592,620, Community Health Care Inc. of Bridgeton received $754,281 and Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Inc. of Hammonton was awarded $1,092,251.

The grants, which are provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, will help the facilities expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities, officials said in a news release.

Additionally, to help combat COVID-19 locally, recipients can use the money to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines; purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities; or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges.