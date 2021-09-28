Health care providers in Atlantic, Cumberland counties receive grants from federal government

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded grants to three health centers in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, officials said Tuesday.
AtlantiCare Health Services in Egg Harbor Township received $592,620, Community Health Care Inc. of Bridgeton received $754,281 and Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Inc. of Hammonton was awarded $1,092,251.
The grants, which are provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, will help the facilities expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities, officials said in a news release.
Additionally, to help combat COVID-19 locally, recipients can use the money to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines; purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities; or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges.
"Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we’re modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19. This historic investment means we get to expand access to care for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination — all with an eye towards advancing equity.”
In total, $17.7 million was distributed to 24 health facilities across the state. All of the recipients serve medically underserved and other vulnerable populations and communities, the release states.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.