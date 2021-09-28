 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health care providers in Atlantic, Cumberland counties receive grants from federal government
0 comments

Health care providers in Atlantic, Cumberland counties receive grants from federal government

{{featured_button_text}}
States Most Dependent on Federal Aid

Photo Credit: Lux Blue / Shutterstock

For many Americans, the federal government’s packages to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic are notable for the direct relief they have offered to individual households, like stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits. But these bills have also brought unprecedented levels of federal investment into state and local governments.

One of the major features of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed in March of this year, was a $350 billion fund for states, territories, cities, counties, and tribal governments across the nation to supplement their own revenues. The package also included large pots of funding for areas like health, education, infrastructure, and others that are funded through state and local dollars. The American Rescue Plan followed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act from March 2020 and other pandemic relief packages that offered aid for similar purposes.

The aid provided to state and local governments in the COVID-19 stimulus bills was intended to ward off cutbacks to public services at a time when many observers feared that tax revenues would collapse as a result of the pandemic’s economic fallout. But while COVID-19 created additional urgency for federal support to states, the federal government has long played an important role in supporting state budgets.

 Shutterstock

This year’s final names for hurricane season are Victor and Wanda. There’s not much history for this group of storms, but one historic storm stands out the most back in 2005.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded grants to three health centers in Atlantic and Cumberland counties, officials said Tuesday. 

AtlantiCare Health Services in Egg Harbor Township received $592,620, Community Health Care Inc. of Bridgeton received $754,281 and Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Inc. of Hammonton was awarded $1,092,251.

The grants, which are provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, will help the facilities expand their primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities, officials said in a news release.

Additionally, to help combat COVID-19 locally, recipients can use the money to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines; purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities; or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges.

"Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Tuesday. “Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we’re modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19. This historic investment means we get to expand access to care for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination — all with an eye towards advancing equity.”

In total, $17.7 million was distributed to 24 health facilities across the state. All of the recipients serve medically underserved and other vulnerable populations and communities, the release states.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iconic film memorabilia go up for auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News