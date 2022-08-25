Head of health care fraud scheme continues testimony in trial of accused Margate firefighter

CAMDEN — The trial of a Margate firefighter accused of taking part in health care fraud that cost a state health insurance provider millions of dollars continued Thursday with testimony from the person authorities say was the mastermind behind the scheme.

During the trial for firefighter Thomas Sher before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler in Camden, a witness for the prosecution, William Hickman, testified that he committed health care fraud by filling prescriptions approved by Margate's Dr. John Gaffney.

A state health insurance policy reimbursed the compound medications to Central Rexall, a pharmacy in Louisiana, after which a percentage was taken on each prescription and provided to Hickman's business, Boardwalk Medical LLC, as commission.

The scheme involved recruiters, more than a dozen of their subordinates and at least two out-of-state pharmacies that conspired to defraud the New Jersey state health benefit plan by having public employees submit claims with their health insurance provider for specially made, or “compounded” medications, which they didn’t really need.

The conspirators had capitalized on the fact that New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Plan and School Employee Health Benefit Plans both generously reimbursed pharmacies for these medications. Prosecutors say the ring collected the reimbursements, using some of the profit to pay kickbacks to doctors and employees who’d submitted the prescription, according to court documents.

Hickman said he'd split most of his earnings between Thomas Sher's brother, Michael Sher, who operated MBC Distributions LLC, and Matthew Tedesco, who operated Lakeside Medical LLC.

Hickman, 46, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to defrauding state insurance programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million. He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 18 after delays have postponed that hearing.

Tedesco, of Linwood, in August 2017, pleaded guilty to crimes he committed through his involvement.

The scheme took place from July 2014 to April 2016.

Hickman said that Thomas Sher worked under Michael Sher as a "sub-recruiter," receiving payments from his brother after he received payments from Hickman's business.

The federal government alleges the prescriptions Thomas Sher solicited cost the state about $1 million, of the estimated $50 million fraud.

Several South Jersey men, including another brother of Thomas Sher, John Sher, worked as sub-recruiters in his business affairs, Hickman said, and have pleaded guilting after being charged with health care fraud in March 2019.

As of last summer, more than 45 people had been charged in the case, with 30 pleading guilty and three having been sentenced.

Hickman, during cross-examination by Sher's defense lawyer, Joseph Grimes, said he entered pharmaceutical sales after graduating from Stockton University, eventually landing a job with Merck & Co. Inc.

Because his employment agreement barred him from taking on independent work, he left his position with the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical manufacturer to continue entrepreneurial business through Boardwalk Medical, he said.

Hickman testified that he entered agreements with "recruiters," including Michael Sher, who would then find sub-recruiters for themselves.

Michael Sher got both of his brothers into the businesses under him, as a means of joining the business "to make money."

"The purpose is to sell the product and get paid for it," Hickman said.

"He (Tom) reported to Michael," Hickman said, adding that besides becoming acquainted with Sher through their memberships at the same gym, he mostly spoke directly with Michael Sher.

Hickman said he and Gaffney grew their professional relationship, leading to a more personable friendship between the pair. That personal relationship included gatherings with each others' wives and joining a fantasy football league together, Hickman said.

"We'd go to dinner," Hickman said recalling Gaffney outside of work.

Some of the prescriptions would also be filled by Gaffney's partner, Dr. Lawrence Anastasi, Hickman said, referring to records with the doctor's name.

Hickman said his relationship with the doctor made it easier to transfer prescriptions from recruiters to his office.

"They (doctors) will help you out when you're selling something," Hickman said.

The Sher brothers, who were also Margate firefighters, were patients of Gaffney's, but others would only feed their prescriptions to the Shers for refills without seeing Gaffney, Hickman said.

Commission reports prepared in 2015 show Thomas Sher tallied thousands of dollars throughout the year.

For example, in July 2015, one of Thomas Sher's prescriptions was priced around $7,000, according to the commission report from that month the prosecution provided as evidence.

Thomas Sher would have Hickman send prescriptions for metabolic supplements, antifungal cream and libido cream to Gaffney, without the doctor consulting Sher as a way to justify their needs, Hickman said.

Throughout 2015, Hickman's businesses would receive millions of dollars in commission taken as a percentage of reimbursement paid by health insurance providers, according to the commission reports.

Grimes on Wednesday said he would present evidence proving Thomas Sher only offered metabolic supplements and other specialty prescriptions for whom with he knew from his fitness ventures, as a means of improving their health.

He did elude to providing that evidence during Thursday's proceedings.

During cross examination Thursday, Hickman, after being asked by Grimes, testified that he did not conspire with Thomas Sher to intentionally commit fraud offenses, having only dealt with Michael Sher.

Michael Sher pleaded guilty to his involvement in March 2018.

Last month, John Sher, Thomas and Michael Sher's brother, and Christopher Broccoli both pleaded guilty to their involvement before they were set to stand trial. Both could each spend up to 10 years in prison and be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or losses from their offenses, when they are sentenced.

Hickman on Thursday was eventually permitted to stand down, after which Gaffney was called forth by the prosecution as a witness.

After fielding questions for about an hour, Kugler ended Thursday's session, planning to resume proceedings on Monday.