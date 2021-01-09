He used to organize big basketball tournaments in this gym. Now he's organizing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“It gives you a weary sort of sense of what this whole last year was like,” Roy said.

The Metro Classic ran on weekends in January and February at the arena last year. Pryia, of Flemington, Hunterdon County, is deputy counsel with the Department of Homeland Security. He often jokes that he and Mukesh are not your typical basketball guys.

But they do have a passion for the game.

The brothers grew up in Rahway and Scotch Plains in Union County and played high school basketball. Through their professions and enthusiasm for basketball, they somehow seem to know just about everyone in every gym they walk into. Through the years, the Roys watched and attended plenty of games and developed a friendship with former Patrick School coach Kevin Boyle, who now coaches national power Montverde Academy in Florida. When Boyle got the Montverde job, he still wanted to play some New Jersey teams. The brothers started the Metro Classic in 2013, partly to give him that opportunity and to raise money for charity.

The Mainland Regional and Wildwood Catholic boys basketball teams participated in last year’s Classic. Some of the contests were shown nationally on ESPN3. The event was one of last season’s highlights, but a few weeks later, the coronavirus shut down the sports world.