‘He’s that selfless.’ Rain or shine, Ventnor man picks up trash every day in his neighborhood

“It’s only three blocks wide,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

On a chilly December day, he circled the block between Bartram and Kingston avenues. He picked up wrappers, cigarette butts, an empty water bottle and an empty coffee cup, to name a few.

Recently, he has found a lot of discarded sanitation wipes and masks.

The weirdest piece of trash he picked up was a few years ago, and he didn’t know what it was.

“It was when vaping came out, I didn’t know what the cartridges were,” he said. “I thought, ‘What the heck is this?’ And it’s plastic, not biodegradable.”

Every block is different, he said, and there’s more trash in the summer because there are more people.

Picking up trash has also acquainted him with the neighbors.

“Oh, I know someone on every block,” he said,

His favorite part about picking up trash is the before and after and seeing that his efforts have made a difference, a cleaner difference, in the community.

“It does make a little change because some will say, ‘Oh, Peter, you inspired me to get a picker now,” he said. “One person can do a big thing.”