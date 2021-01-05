‘He’s that selfless.’ Rain or shine, Ventnor man picks up trash every day in his neighborhood

VENTNOR — Peter Juhlin started on Ventnor Avenue, walking the sidewalk looking for trash near the curb.
He spotted a napkin, picked it up with his trash picker and placed it in a white bucket he carries around when he walks the neighborhood for 90 minutes per day, picking up trash.
For more than 10 years, Juhlin, who lives in the North Beach section of the city, has been picking up trash every day in his neighborhood simply out of the kindness of his heart.
He started when he noticed how unkempt his neighborhood looked and was embarrassed to have visitors over. It began with just his block and quickly expanded to the 12 blocks of the North Beach section of the city.
“It was so bad that I had to do it twice a day, on a weekend, on a holiday,” said the 64-year-old retired lab technician. “Now I try to hit most of the blocks once a month.”
He visits certain streets more frequently, such as Little Rock Avenue, because of the Wawa where he finds a lot of litter. And he goes out every day, come rain shine, nor’easter or blizzard.
“I haven’t missed a day in I don’t know when,” he said.
He gives credit to the city’s Public Works Department, which gave him a trash picker years ago. And the city gives him credit for being selfless.
“I was blown away that someone would take the initiative to do something like that,” said Mayor Beth Holtzman. “It’s amazing that he’s that selfless.”
Holtzman learned of Juhlin’s efforts about two years ago when Juhlin came to a City Council meeting.
Many residents were upset when the city stopped the side street cleaning service, a decision officials made due to parking, or lack thereof, in North Beach.
The side streets had signs that notified residents that street cleaning would occur on a certain day at a certain time so they could move their cars. But they had nowhere to relocate their cars.
“There’s no parking, especially in the summer,” Holtzman said. “There was nowhere for people to jockey their car in order to not get a ticket for a street cleaning violation, so (the city) stopped (cleaning) the side streets.”
And when she learned of Juhlin’s generosity, she was blown away.
“That’s when I realized there was literally a person going around and picking up trash to keep the neighborhood looking nice,” she said. “He’s not doing it for any fanfare or any acknowledgment. He’s not doing it for any other reason than for the environment.”
Juhlin now cleans up streets in the Lower Chelsea section of Atlantic City.
“It’s only three blocks wide,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
On a chilly December day, he circled the block between Bartram and Kingston avenues. He picked up wrappers, cigarette butts, an empty water bottle and an empty coffee cup, to name a few.
Recently, he has found a lot of discarded sanitation wipes and masks.
The weirdest piece of trash he picked up was a few years ago, and he didn’t know what it was.
“It was when vaping came out, I didn’t know what the cartridges were,” he said. “I thought, ‘What the heck is this?’ And it’s plastic, not biodegradable.”
Every block is different, he said, and there’s more trash in the summer because there are more people.
Picking up trash has also acquainted him with the neighbors.
“Oh, I know someone on every block,” he said,
His favorite part about picking up trash is the before and after and seeing that his efforts have made a difference, a cleaner difference, in the community.
“It does make a little change because some will say, ‘Oh, Peter, you inspired me to get a picker now,” he said. “One person can do a big thing.”
Richard Gober, a North Beach resident who has known Juhlin for about 15 years, was in awe when he found out Juhlin was the one cleaning the streets.
“You normally have people complaining about trash in their neighborhood,” he said. “When I heard that it was him, I was absolutely impressed with that.
Gober is hopeful people can learn from Juhlin’s kindness.
“At this difficult time, it sets an example for a lot of people,” Gober said. “I have to think many of the neighbors are conscientious of what he does. He is very appreciated by the people in the North Beach community.”
