He did it! Brigantine kid surfs 365 days in a row

But surfing isn’t the only sport he participates in. Carter also plays baseball—where he plays catcher (and sometimes pitcher), street hockey and football.

Surfing isn’t just a sport that he loves. His passion has helped him overcome obstacles. It’s helped him grow. He’s matured.

“I am proud of him,” Dawn said. “I can’t even believe that he did it, that he’s doing it, that it will be done. It blows my mind that he’s 10 and he set out a goal himself. We never discouraged him and always told him that the world is your oyster. You can do anything you want if you set your mind to it.

“I’m also proud that he’s being an humanitarian and helping people,” she added. “I just want him to be kind and nice and care about stuff, the environment and animals.”

Dawns not a surfer herself, but she’s learned, over the past year, that the sport is very competitive. She’s also learned to take care of surf boards, she now has a repair kit, and how to patch a hole in Carter’s wetsuit.

And spending so much time with Carter has been good. They’ve had time to bond one-on-one as they walked down the long path to the Jetty every day. They talked about each other’s day and anything that was going on. They talked about the waves, always about the waves.