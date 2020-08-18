Marvin Creamer's zest for adventure, telling stories, geography and boating was a perfect combination that lead the Vineland native on many adventures, including being the first man known to sail around the world without any navigational instruments.
Creamer, who died on Aug. 12 at 104, also taught at Rowan University (then known as Glassboro State College) for nearly three decades, where he founded the college’s Department of Geography and Environment 50 years ago.
But his most notable achievement was embarking on a high-seas voyage around the globe in his 36-foot boat, the Globe Star on Dec. 21, 1982. The trip, which began in Cape May, took him 30,000 miles and 513 days to complete.
“He always believed you were safer out in the middle of the ocean,” said Kurt Creamer, his son. “It kind of counters what your first thought would be.”
And he did it without a compass or sextant. He only used the stars in the sky, the winds and the ocean currents to guide him.
“Who wouldn’t want to be Marv Creamer?” said Ken Lacovara, dean of Rowan University’s School of Earth and Environment. “At 104 years old, that’s an amazing run across time and I think it’s a life well lived. He had amazing adventures and was a successful professor.”
Creamer also had a love of story telling, which always came with a lesson.
“It wouldn’t just be an observation,” Marvin’s daughter, Andra James, said. “It would be a story and there would be a lesson associated with it, or an example of overcoming some adversity.”
The lesson could be about wind, water, storms, or even port authorities, she said.
Creamer died of kidney failure in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he lived in a retirement community he moved into at 102.
“Doctors who took care of him said, ‘We’ve never seen a patient this old. In fact, we’ve never met a patient this old,’” said James, 68 of Durham, North Carolina. “We just got this feeling that he was indestructible and maybe we were going to have him forever.”
And living until 104 allowed him to witness so many historical happenings, like the Spanish Flu in 1918.
“He had told us recently that he got the flu during that time and wasn’t expected to survive,” said Marvin’s son, Kurt, 61. “He almost succumbed to that pandemic.”
James remembers her father’s big boat trip vividly.
“I was very anxious for his safety and his survival, of course,” she said.
Even before the trip, during preparations, James hoped “that he would get over that idea.”
But, James said, her father was determined and did it anyway.
Kurt, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, was in graduate school when his father sailed around the world but never worried that his dad would not navigate the globe successfully.
“He was so confident in his abilities and his navigational skills,” he said. “And I knew his sailing skills were exceptional, so I didn’t worry that much. It was only years later that I became more aware of how risky and dangerous this feat was.
“At that time, it was just what dad did,” he added. “With sailing in particular, it was a very single-minded goal. He pursued it with a relentless passion.”
Kurt got into the hobby of sailing as well, sailing with his father when he was younger and eventually buying his own boat in 2011. James also sailed with her father a few times, once on an “ill-fated” trip where they sailed into a hurricane in the 1970s.
“One of my main motivations of buying a sailboat was I thought it would be fun to take a legacy trip with him and my two nephews, and we did that,” Kurt said on their trip to Bermuda.
Everything Kurt knows about sailing he learned from his father, like how a sailor is in more danger sailing close to the land than when they’re out at open sea.
Marvin loved sailing because it was a way of combining a lot of his different interests, Kurt said. He loved boating, being on the water, problem solving, and working on mechanical instruments. He also loved stars, clouds and geography, his son added.
“All of those came together in a special way in the hobby of sailing,” he said. “He had exactly the right skills to maintain a sailboat.”
Creamer also had a real passion for making things in a machine shop.
“There’s always plenty of things to work on when you own a sailboat because there are always things that are breaking,” Kurt said with a laugh.
Aside from sailing, Marvin loved gardening, photography and riding his bike.
During his years as a professor at Glassboro State, where he taught geography from 1948 to 1977, he commuted to the college from his Glassboro home on his bicycle every day, and always rode home for lunch, rain or shine.
He rode his bike all the time in retirement, James said. As he got older, he switched over to a three-wheeler, and after that, rode an exercise bicycle up until he went into the hospital.
In honor of his legacy at Rowan University, the Marvin Creamer Scholarship was created about five years ago and is given to a graduating senior in the department who shares “the character and attitude of Dr. Creamer: intellectual curiosity and spirit of adventure,” according to the university’s website.
Lacovara was a geography student at Rowan in 1984, the year Creamer returned from his historic voyage.
“He’s kind of a legend in the geography department. Everybody used to talk about Marv,” he said. “The whole area knew that the voyage was happening and there was a lot of excitement about it.”
And Lacovara couldn’t miss the opportunity to watch Creamer return. In the spring of 1984, Lacovara stood on the docks in Red Bank, Monmouth County and watched Creamer come ashore with his sailboat.
“My first impression when I saw the boat was how tiny it was,” he said, laughing. “What a move that was. It was very courageous.”
The dean only met Creamer a few times and remembered him being mild-mannered and very humble about his adventures.
“He was a nice, kind and gentle person, even though out on the high seas he was a total badass,” he said.
Along with sailing, Marvin always told stories of his maritime adventures at any occasion. He had an incredible memory, which Kurt believes help guide his story-telling skills.
“It helps your memory if you’re telling stories all the time,” he said, laughing. “At one event, I texted my sisters when he was talking. It was an hour-long talk and I texted my sisters that we were 45 minutes into the talk and we hadn’t actually left the dock yet.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.