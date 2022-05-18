Hazardous material incident in area of Atlantic County Institute of Technology, John Brooks Recovery Center

MAYS LANDING — Fire and hazardous material response units were on the scene of an incident near the Atlantic County Institute of Technology on Wednesday afternoon. Several roads have been closed, and emergency vehicles are assembled on Cantillon Boulevard.

Authorities at the scene were discussing a hazardous material situation.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Hamilton Township's police and fire departments for an update, as well as the superintendent of ACIT.

The incident is in a large complex of government and commercial buildings, including the U.S. Post Office, the N.J. Motor Vehicle Commission inspection and testing station and the John Brooks Recovery Center.

Fire engines, investigators and police have gathered on Pinewood Boulevard where the Brooks center and a Pepsi bottling facility are located. Nearby roads, including Atlantic Avenue, were closed, but some appear to be reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.