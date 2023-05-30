Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CAPE MAY — The new six-unit Ohana Beach Club vacation rental resort will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. June 8.

The Hawaii-inspired property at 933 Beach Ave. was designed by owners Bonnie Wilhelm and her husband, Sean. The Wilhelms also own the rental property Sea Glass Cottage on Kearney Avenue.

The property will begin welcoming guests June 17.

“Ohana means family, and this project has been a labor of love for our family. We look forward to sharing it with other families for years to come,” Bonnie Wilhelm said in a news release.

The Wilhelms described themselves as avid travelers and said the property is filled with special touches and technology designed for guests' independence. It also is steps from the beach and a short walk to downtown Cape May, restaurants and shopping.

The property formerly was the Cape S Cape apartments, built circa 1880-90. The Wilhelms purchased the property in 2020 and lifted the building in accordance with flood mitigation standards in addition to performing other renovations that honored the property's history while realizing their vision of a Hawaiian paradise in a Victorian beach town, according to the release.

Ohana has four three-bedroom, two-bathroom oceanfront villas, a four-bedroom, 3½-bath oceanfront penthouse and a renovated carriage house with two smaller units.

Each of the units has a private washer and dryer, complimentary toiletries and Hawaiian coffee.

They also have a private outdoor storage area with lounges, towels, Yeti lunchboxes, beach tags, beach cruisers and more.

Additionally guests can use the grills, firepit and lounge/TV area in the property's rear courtyard, or play pingpong or cornhole outside.

For more information, visit capemayohanabeachclub.com.