Have you seen the duck car? Linwood woman delivers pizza with hundreds of rubber duckies on her car
Have you seen the duck car? Linwood woman delivers pizza with hundreds of rubber duckies on her car

NORTHFIELD — Jenny Maslow-Ford’s favorite animal is a duck ... by default. That’s because the car she uses to deliver pizzas is covered with rubber ducks. Hundreds of them.

“I’ve been delivering pizza for about 10 years, and it started with one duck,” she said.

Now, her Kia Forte is covered, inside and out, with the popular novelty.

“I would deliver to the same kids all the time, and they saw the duck and started giving me ducks with their names on them,” said Maslow-Ford, 51, of Linwood.

From there, she started to glue the ducks onto surfaces in her car. She ran out of room over time and started gluing them to the outside of her car.

The Capri Pizza delivery driver now receives ducks in the mail, with no clue who sent them. She loves the joy it brings, but her husband won’t let her park the car in their driveway and her grown children are embarrassed by it.

Her customers love it, though. Her car is seen on a number of Facebook groups as she’s spotted around the community. Sightings are also posted on Reddit and TikTok, “or whatever the kids use,” she said.

“There’s paparazzi all the time,” she joked. “I will try and back up and there’s always cars behind me taking pictures. I have to be careful (when driving) because it distracts them.”

She’s now dubbed “The Duck Lady” and has even made T-shirts and sweatshirts with rubber ducks on them, which she wears all the time.

“I’m a kid at heart,” she said.

Contact CJ Fairfield: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

