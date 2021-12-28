 Skip to main content
Have used Christmas trees? Donate them to the Cape May County Zoo.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Now that the holidays are over, Christmas trees can be given to the Cape May County Park & Zoo instead of the trash bin.

The trees are used for animal enrichment for the larger animals, like bison and lions, and promote natural behaviors such as carrying and tearing, zoo officials have said in past years. Typically more than 100 trees are donated a year.

Used Christmas trees can be donated to the park through Jan. 10, county spokesperson Denis Brown said Tuesday.

A truck will be in the zoo's office parking lot, where trees can be dropped off.

Donors are asked to remove all decorations from the trees before arriving at the zoo, Brown said.

The zoo has been accepting used Christmas trees for its animals since 1978, Brown said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

