Has request for subsidy derailed Atlantic City supermarket project?

ATLANTIC CITY – As the months slip by with no visible sign of progress on a planned grocery store for the city, it appears a request for financial guarantees of up to half a million dollars may be holding up the work.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority last year approved spending $18.5 million to build a supermarket on Baltic Avenue, with a plan to lease the property for a new ShopRite for $1 a year.

Expectations were for fast progress on the work, but so far no progress has been visible.

The first public disclosure of the possibility of a $500,000 incentive for the supermarket chain came on Friday, from Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds, who also said the project is going to cost an additional $8 million over the already-approved $18.5 million.

Reynolds made the comment when discussing efforts to address shoplifting in the resort, an ongoing problem for businesses that has been cited as a big obstacle for bringing a supermarket back to Atlantic City.

On Monday, a source with the authority, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Shoprite request for CRDA to cover up to $500,000 in possible losses at site has held up the final agreement.

“We’re in lawyer-land now,” the person said on Monday.

Reynolds' bombshell landed at a weekly 3rd Ward meeting organized by City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, in whose ward the project is planned.

“My frustration is, we need to get started. I have expressed this to the CRDA,” Shabazz said Monday.

If delays continue, the city could soon be looking at an anniversary of the November groundbreaking with no sign of progress. That would be an embarrassment to the city and state government, he said.

Shabazz said that he had not heard those numbers before and was as surprised as anyone, but added that there was clearly something holding up the work.

He said the proposal has almost universal support from his ward and across Atlantic City, as well as the backing of Trenton and the CRDA.

“When there is a delay, there must be some substantive reason,” Shabazz said.

He advocated for pushing forward, despite the additional costs.

“Let’s go. It’s time to start,” Shabazz said.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a CRDA board member who has championed the project.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. did not respond to questions about the possibility of a $500,000 subsidy toward operations or the increasing cost of the project

“Due to worldwide supply chain issues, there’s been a delay in the project," Small said in an emailed reply. "We’re working diligently to ensure construction commences as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for the CRDA directed any questions about the project to the supermarket chain and there was no response to calls and emails to Village Supermarket, which operates multiple ShopRite locations in New Jersey and has an agreement to operate the Atlantic City store.

The 17-member board of directors, which oversees the authority, has not been updated on the project in several months.

Few people are willing to discuss the matter, at least on the record.

Back in November, gathered under a big tent at the site, state and local officials lauded the project as the end to the city’s status as a food desert. CRDA Chairman Mo Butler said the lack of a full-service grocery store has a detrimental effect on the residents of the city, while Gov. Phil Murphy also praised the efforts.

"Getting this supermarket built is going to mean so much for this community," Murphy said at the time.

The structure, to include more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., was expected to be completed this year, at least according to statements made at the groundbreaking event last fall. The total project was expected to take 14 months. It is now almost six months since the groundbreaking.