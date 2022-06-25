Hartzell honored for years on Ocean City Council

OCEAN CITY — Residents and City Council members honored Councilman Keith Hartzell on Thursday for his 16 years on the seven-member governing body.

That is set to be Hartzell’s last meeting as a council member before the July 1 reorganization meeting. This year, Hartzell unsuccessfully ran for mayor against incumbent Jay Gillian rather than seeking reelection.

In a resolution honoring Hartzell's service, the city noted his work on bayside dredging, boardwalk reconstruction and open space.

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, a former colleague on council, presented him with a special recognition, as did Cape May County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio. Members of the public also praised his efforts, including Donna Moore and former Council member Tony Wilson.

Does Tuesday’s election set up a division on Ocean City Council? OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian and his supporters were in the mood for celebration Tuesday night.

“Is this going to be a roast?” Hartzell said when Wilson came up. The two men embraced.

“Even when we disagreed, he always took the time to listen,” said resident Suzanne Hornick. “I don’t know what we’re going to do without stories about this family from now on. It’s going to make council meetings a little dull, I think.”

Members of council also each praised Hartzell’s dedication, with Council President Bob Barr mentioning Hartzell’s dedication to meeting as many residents as possible, including marathon trips knocking on doors throughout town.

“Ocean City’s given me everything possible that I’ve ever wanted. I’ve gotten more from Ocean City than I could ever imagine,” Hartzell said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.