 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hartzell honored for years on Ocean City Council

  • 0
062622-pac-nws-hartzell

Keith Hartzell embraces Tony Wilson at Thursday's Ocean City Council meeting, Hartzell’s last after 16 years on the governing body.

 Screenshot

OCEAN CITY — Residents and City Council members honored Councilman Keith Hartzell on Thursday for his 16 years on the seven-member governing body.

That is set to be Hartzell’s last meeting as a council member before the July 1 reorganization meeting. This year, Hartzell unsuccessfully ran for mayor against incumbent Jay Gillian rather than seeking reelection.

In a resolution honoring Hartzell's service, the city noted his work on bayside dredging, boardwalk reconstruction and open space.

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, a former colleague on council, presented him with a special recognition, as did Cape May County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio. Members of the public also praised his efforts, including Donna Moore and former Council member Tony Wilson.

“Is this going to be a roast?” Hartzell said when Wilson came up. The two men embraced.

“Even when we disagreed, he always took the time to listen,” said resident Suzanne Hornick. “I don’t know what we’re going to do without stories about this family from now on. It’s going to make council meetings a little dull, I think.”

People are also reading…

Members of council also each praised Hartzell’s dedication, with Council President Bob Barr mentioning Hartzell’s dedication to meeting as many residents as possible, including marathon trips knocking on doors throughout town.

“Ocean City’s given me everything possible that I’ve ever wanted. I’ve gotten more from Ocean City than I could ever imagine,” Hartzell said.

+1 
Keith Hartzell

Hartzell

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News