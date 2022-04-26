Hartzell, Gillian face off in Ocean City mayor’s race

OCEAN CITY — Jay Gillian and Keith Hartzell kept things friendly as they faced off Monday night during a candidate event, almost two weeks before the city's nonpartisan election.

Voters will choose between the two for mayor May 10, as well as determine the winners of three at-large seats on City Council. The six candidates for those seats spoke later in the evening.

While both men sought to outline why they were the best choice for voters, and there were a few sharper exchanges, they joked with each other and embraced at the end of the hour.

Hartzell, the challenger, sounded more like the incumbent with repeated assertions that Ocean City is wonderful the way it is, while Gillian, who has spent 12 years as mayor already, said during the event that sometimes change is necessary.

Hartzell is hardly a newcomer to Ocean City politics, spending 16 years on council. His term is up this year, so if he does not win the mayor’s race, he is out of city government.

More than 100 people attended in person at the candidate forum at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center at Ocean City High School, and more than 300 people watched the event remotely.

“I believe we’re at a tipping point in the direction of how this town is going to go,” Hartzell said. “I went door to door, and I found out that people wanted new leadership and vision. I want to preserve our past and secure our future.”

Gillian said there are times when change happens whether you want it or not.

“You have to be ready for it,” he said. While he was mayor, Ocean City was slammed by Superstorm Sandy, which caused extensive damage throughout the city. More recently, COVID-19 meant closed businesses, new restrictions and economic damage. He said the city was able to recover from those hits by being prepared.

Gillian directly addressed the suggestion that he planned to replace his family’s Wonderland Pier, a Boardwalk amusement park, with a high-rise hotel. He said it cannot happen.

Hartzell has made preserving the Boardwalk a centerpiece of his campaign, suggesting several Boardwalk property owners have told him they want to put up high-rise hotels.

“I think it’s serious. I think it’s clear and present danger,” Hartzell said. “I’ll do everything in my power to stop it.”

On Monday, he addressed Gillian’s plans directly. He cited a meeting of Boardwalk property owners over the winter in which Eustace Mita, a partner in Achristavest home builders and owner of Icona hotels, reputedly discussed plans for a luxury hotel at Wonderland Pier, the Gillian family business founded by the mayor’s grandfather.

Last year, Mita invested in Wonderland Pier. The exact amount was not disclosed, but it was enough to keep the amusement park from being auctioned after a default of $8 million in loans.

Hartzell said Gillian and Mita described a $150 million hotel with 100 rooms on the Boardwalk to the property owners.

“That was their intention,” Hartzell said.

“Absolutely not. They are not permitted,” Gillian said. Wonderland falls entirely within the Boardwalk zone, where hotels are not a permitted use.

At the debate, Gillian referred to Mita as his partner and said while Mita did discuss ideas for a hotel, those ideas could not become reality.

“He has ideas what he would love to do, but he can’t do it,” Gillian said.

He said it does not matter how much money someone has.

“At the end of the day, I’ve been mayor for 12 years. There have been no high-rises. I can’t be bought. It’s not going to happen. I mean, Wonderland is thriving,” Gillian said. “It does get a little tiring sometimes, people keep saying the same things.

“You can pretend and you can scare people and say, ‘Oh, it can happen,’ but it’s absolutely not going to happen as long as I’m mayor,” Gillian said.

Gillian said the town is in great shape, with a stable tax rate, a strong economy and steady improvements underway.

Some perennial Ocean City topics came up at the event. Both men said they strongly opposed ever allowing alcohol to be sold in the dry town, or even BYOB at restaurants, a concept that has proven deeply unpopular with city voters.

Both men also supported the city’s multimillion-dollar acquisition of the former car dealership at 16th Street and Haven Avenue. Hartzell said it will be worth the expense.

Gillian cited the expanded investment in infrastructure made with him at the helm, including reconstructing the Boardwalk and extensive drainage work. He said the city has excellent professionals, and that the elected officials should rely on those professionals for guidance.

During the event, Hartzell mentioned several potential new positions for the city, including a “road czar” to coordinate street work and possibly hiring someone part time to ensure household trash and construction debris were properly contained.

Both candidates spoke of their history in Ocean City. Gillian grew up in town, the son of a former mayor, and served as president of the Board of Education and on the Board of Directors of the former Shore Memorial Hospital. He talked about starting in the family business at 10 years old.

Hartzell spoke of his success selling paper products and positions he has held in the city, including working with the Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street organization. He was named Citizen of the Year in 2005, he said, and received the Ocean City Martin Luther King Community Service Award in 2007.

Hartzell has been a full-time resident since 1986 but said long before, he visited his grandmother in the city. She worked at Stainton’s department store on Asbury Avenue and attended Ocean City Baptist Church, he said.

The Ocean City Sentinel newspaper sponsored the event, with editor and publisher David Nahan moderating.

“It you call City Hall to talk to me, no message will be taken. You’ll immediately be given my cellphone number,” Hartzell said, vowing to be an accessible mayor.

Gillian said the city would not be able to accomplish what it has without the support and input of residents.

“Everybody can get to me. I’m either at Wonderland or City Hall,” Gillian said.

