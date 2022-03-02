Hartzell files petitions for Ocean City mayor’s race

OCEAN CITY — Keith Hartzell filed petitions with the city clerk Wednesday for a spot on the May ballot for mayor.

“As mayor, my mission will be to preserve our town and secure our future. Ocean City deserves someone who is a passionate, transparent, and trustworthy advocate for the people. I believe I am that person,” Hartzell said in a campaign statement released after filing the petitions.

After extensive speculation around town, Hartzell announced his intention to run for mayor in September, challenging incumbent Jay Gillian, who has been mayor since 2010. Gillian filed his petitions in February and is set to campaign under the slogan “Unity in the Community,” with a promise to continue investing in city infrastructure.

Hartzell, who has spent 16 years on City Council, has been going door to door speaking to residents, starting before he announced his candidacy. He said he will be guided by what he heard.

“It’s time to take action about how we aggressively resolve some of the most serious issues facing our community — specifically, our flooding problems, the windmills on our horizon, and how we keep additional high-rise buildings away from our beachfront,” Hartzell said.

Hartzell said there were plans in the works for development along the Boardwalk, and that he would work to stop it.

“We have heard the rumors going around — I'm here to tell you they are not rumors. They are facts. At least three Boardwalk property owners have approached me about their intentions to build either hotels or condos on their properties,” Hartzell said.

He also said he is against Gillian's proposal for a new public safety building where the Ocean City Fire Department headquarters now stands, saying he wants to build a new police station at its current location instead. Gillian has said in previous interviews that the $42 million plan is the best available option.

Hartzell, 65, is regional sales manager for von Drehle Corporation, a paper products company based in North Carolina, and a local businessman. He has lived in Ocean City since 1986. Hartzell was named the Ocean City Citizen of the Year in 2005 and received the Martin Luther King Community Service Award in 2007.

Ocean City’s nonpartisan vote is in May. Candidates must file petitions with the city clerk by Monday for a spot on the ballot. The city’s three at-large seats are also up for a vote at the same time. Hartzell will not seek reelection to council while he runs for mayor, but the two other incumbents, Pete Madden and Karen Bergman, have formed a ticket with John “Tony” Polcini.

Former Council member Mike DeVlieger and current 2nd Ward Council representative Tom Rotondi are also running, as is Donna Moore.

