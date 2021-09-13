Hartzell announces campaign for OC Mayor

OCEAN CITY — Three-term at-large City Councilman Keith Hartzell on Monday put it on the record — he plans to challenge Mayor Jay Gillian in the election in May 2022.

Through the summer, there has been widespread speculation in town that Hartzell planned to run for mayor.

“With great support and encouragement from friends and residents, I wanted to end all speculation and announce publicly my intention to run for mayor,” Hartzell stated in a news release Monday. “The election is less than 34 weeks away, and I believe it is time to start talking to the voters about finally solving problems.”

Hartzell cited flooding concerns, a proposal for wind turbines off the coast, taxes and quality of life in the resort. He also opposed Gillian’s $42 million plan to combine the city’s police and fire departments and the courts into a single building on West Avenue at Fifth Street.

Hartzell described it as overpriced and unnecessary, but said there needs to be a new police station built.

Gillian plans to run for reelection, for what would be his fourth four-year term in office. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.