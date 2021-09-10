Harry's Oyster Bar closing in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Harry's Oyster Bar at Bally's Atlantic City is set to close by the end of the month, the restaurant's owners said Friday.
"We're sad to announce that we've come to the end of our lease, and Harry's Oyster Bar will be closed after September 26, 2021," according to a Facebook post.
Harry's was opened in 2011 by Frank Dougherty and Maureen Shay as an homage to Dougherty's great-grandfather Harry "Dock" Dougherty, who opened Dock's Oyster House in 1897.
In addition to Dock's, Dougherty and Shay also own the Knife & Fork Inn, Dougherty's Steakhouse & Raw Bar and Linwood Country Club.
All outstanding Harry's gift cards can be redeemed at any of the remaining Dougherty-owned restaurants, and merchandise will be 50% off through Sept. 26, according to the post.
