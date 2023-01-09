 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harris named honoree with Martin Luther King Jr. Award

The King Center in Atlanta is marking their 55th annual observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. The upcoming holiday marks what would have been the 94th birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated. The center will host events throughout Atlanta leading up to the holiday. The events include community projects and commemorative services. The King Center will also be partnering with various organizations, such as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Carter Center, to hold forums throughout the week. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a nonprofit organization established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King.

Pleasantville's Sonya G. Harris is this year's recipient of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Spirit Award, Atlantic County announced on Monday. 

"Sonya contributes 100% to whatever she is involved," Levinson said in a statement. "We’re not exactly sure how she finds the time to honor her many commitments and serve in numerous leadership positions, but we are grateful for it. She is an accomplished, yet humble, role model and mentor who is well deserving of this recognition."

The Dr. King award is presented to residents who exemplify the Civil Rights activist's principles through community outreach. It's given to each recipient in honor of King's birthday on Jan. 15.

Harris retired as clerk of the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners Dec. 31, after working for the county for 40 years. She had been clerk since 2007.

County Executive Dennis Levinson will present the award to Harris before the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners during their Jan. 17 meeting at the county complex on South Shore Road in Northfield, officials said in a news release.

Harris, a life-long Atlantic County resident, has an array of awards on her resume, which include the Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club Community Service, “Stand by Me Award” and the Jack and Jill of America Distinguished Associate’s awards, officials said.

Harris is a Gannon University graduate and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from there. She also attended the New York Institute of Technology. 

Throughout her career, she's been actively involved in the Atlantic City Tomorrow Leadership Program, the Links, Inc. National Leadership Academy and Rutgers University’s Center for Government Studies.

